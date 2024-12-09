The Nigerian Army on Monday performed a symbolic lowering and hoisting of command flag at Army Headquarters as Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, assumed command as the 24th chief of army staff (COAS).
Mr Oluyede was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on 30 October in acting capacity following the death of his predecessor, Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant general.
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general, had on 1 November, handed him the insignia of office in an unusual fashion in line with the Armed Forces Act.
The symbolic lowering and hoisting of the command flag which signifies the beginning of his tenure, came after the Senate and House of Representatives confirmed his appointment.
|
Until his appointment, Mr Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.
READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Africa must prepare for Trump’s comeback
The 56-year-old Oluyede and Mr Lagbaja were course mates and members of the 39th Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).
He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987 and rose to the rank of major general in September 2020.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999