The police on Thursday brought a 30-year-old man, John Timothy, before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for alleged stealling of N1.2 million from a deceased man’s bank account.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Olalekan Adegbite, an inspector, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 17 May 2021 and 21 July 2021.

Mr Adegbite alleged that the defendant stole N1.2 million from the late Johnson David’s Access Bank account.

Mr Adegbite told the court that a son of the deceased, Mr Daniel David, discovered the theft.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osho adjourned the case until May 7 for hearing. (NAN)

