Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya who has embarked on an ambitious quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest unbeaten chess marathon is making commendable progress.

On his X account on Thursday morning, Mr Onakoya who is targeting a 58-hour long marathon play on the chess board announced he has crossed the 16-hour mark; meaning he has 42 hours more to go.

He wrote: 16 hours in, 42 to go. 🙏🏾 There’s no stopping till will hit our target

The 58-hour marathon kicked off on 17 April at 10 am in the heart of New York City’s Times Square and is scheduled to conclude on 19 April at 8 pm.

Onakoya announced his attempt via his X account on 5 April 5th, highlighting his motivation:

“Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” he posted.

The current record stands at 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds, set by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway in November 2018.

Wishes pour In for Onakoya

Nigerian dignitaries have rallied behind Onakoya, offering their support and best wishes.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo shared a photo of himself playing chess with Onakoya and wrote on his X account, “Dear Tunde, best of luck in Times Square… Your resilience and spirit inspire us all. Remember your own powerful words: ‘It is possible to do great things from a small place.'”

Osinbajo continued, “Let the dynamic energy of Times Square amplify the greatness that you, a proud Nigerian, bring to the chessboard. We’re all behind you—show the world the strength and determination you are made of!”

Another former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also sent his well wishes, stating, “I join millions of Nigerians at home and abroad… Your can-do spirit thus far has been truly inspirational. I am rooting for you to break new ground.”

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also had encouraging words for the record-chasing Mr Onakoya.

On his X account, he wrote: “Every grand victory starts with a single, bold move akin to a daring gambit—a bold move to redefine possibilities.

“@Tunde_OD; Lagos is rooting for you as you attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon at Times Square in the heart of New York.

“Taking the story of the phenomenal work you started in Lagos with young children to a global stage is a powerful testament to how greatness can emerge from anywhere.

#ChessMarathonForChange”

Other Nigerians around the world are also uniting behind Mr Onakoya. He announced the marathon’s commencement with the caption “Game time” on his X account, adding, “We haven’t even started yet and Nigerians are already trooping into camp out with me.”

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, known as Adekunle Gold, is among those cheering Onakoya on.

Mr Onakoya faces a gruelling challenge, aiming to play chess continuously for 58 hours without losing a single game. The outcome of this record attempt will unfold in Times Square over the next two days.

Antecedence

Before this latest initiative, Mr Onakoya has championed many other initiatives using the game of chess to turn the lives of many young Nigerians around for the better.

Through his Chess in Slums project, young children in Oshodi, Makoko and several other communities have been taken off the streets.

Many still remember the historic feat under the popular Oshodi bridge on Tuesday, 1 March 2022, when the Canadian High Commissioner Kevin Tokar in the company of eight sailors from the HMCS Goose Bay-a Kingston class patrol ship in the Royal Canadian Navy were around to play chess with the kids being trained by Chess In Slums.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

