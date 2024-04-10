The Imo State Police Command says it has launched an investigation into the murder of a lawyer, Garricks Anyanwu, who was killed by assailants a week ago.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Henry Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Mr Okoye, who confirmed the incident, however, promised to make an official statement upon completion of investigation into the matter.

NAN however, gathered that Mr Anyawu was killed in his home town of Orodo in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state by some suspected assassins.

His decomposing body was later discovered in a bush on 5 April.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity said the deceased will be buried on Wednesday, 10 April, and declined further comment.

NAN further gathered that members of the deceased family had approached the police with a sworn affidavit to recover his remains for immediate burial.

NAN recalls that a magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma, who was a former Chairman, Obudiagwa Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of the state was equally murdered by assailants.

Mr Ugboma was shot dead by gunmen on 2 February 2023 while presiding over a court session.

The gunmen, who reportedly rode in motorcycles, were said to have shot at 55-year-old magistrate after identifying him as their target.

