Former Reps candidate, Okeke, resigns from YPP, declares support for Soludo

By Olawunmi Ojo

Abstract: “I believe in equity and fairness; this informed my position to support the Anambra governorship zoning arrangement. This is why I have pleaded with all concerned to support Governor Soludo to see out his second term,” Mr Okeke said.

The candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in the 2023 National Assembly election for the Idemili Federal Constituency in Anambra State, Stanley Okeke, has resigned his membership of the party.

He cited the need for equity and the performance of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in the state as the major reason for his resignation.

Mr Okeke disclosed this during a meeting with his supporters and allies across the Idemili Federal Constituency, which was held at his country home in Nkpor, Anambra State, on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, he appreciated his supporters for their loyalty and steadfastness over the years, particularly for sticking with him even when it appeared all hope was lost. He assured them that he would continue to reciprocate their support and loyalty, stating that the bond he has with them will continue to grow in leaps.

While urging his supporters to keep faith with him as he pondered on his next political move, Mr Okeke said, “After very extensive consultation across the board, I wish to announce my resignation as a member of the Young Peoples Party (YPP). I thank the leadership of the party for their support over the years. However, the dynamics of Anambra politics necessitate that I move on at this point and support collective decisions that enhance the growth of our state.”

Mr Okeke disclosed that because of his belief in equity and fairness, he has decided to support the Anambra zoning arrangement.

“This is why I have pleaded with all concerned, especially my brothers in Anambra Central, to support Mr Soludo to see out his second term as Governor. It has become a tradition in Anambra for all zones to see out their eight years in governance. Peter Obi from Anambra Central did eight years, which was followed by Willy Obiano from Anambra North for another eight years. It is only proper that Soludo from Anambra South completes his two terms,” he said.

Commenting on the two-year performance of Mr Soludo, he added that the governor has done well within the past two years and should be applauded.

Mr Okeke noted that Mr Soludo has done well, especially because he was yet to take loans. He added that the governor’s footprint in Onitsha and its environs has been magnificent.

“In the last two decades, the commercial centre of the South East, Onitsha, was allowed to go to ruins. Thankfully, Mr Soludo is correcting that. I plead with him to extend this to Nkpor, which is also a commercial centre in ruins and also to the entire Idemili in whose abode many markets in Anambra seat,” he said.

Recall that Mr Okeke joined the YPP in 2022 following his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC). He had attributed his resignation at the time to the crisis in the Anambra chapter of the party.

