An Ikeja High Court on Thursday issued a bench warrant against the former employee of Punch Nigeria Ltd., Olusegun Ogunbanjo, and others charged with N950 million fraud.

Other defendants in the suit numbered ID/21559C/2023 whom Justice Ismail Ijelu also ordered a bench warrant against were Olawunmi Ogunbanjo, Vaneloo International Ltd., Valeco Global Ventures, Bagco Garba, Taofeek Ogunbanjo, Ifeanyi Odogwu, Bound Media Ltd., and Godwin Benson.

Mr Ijelu ordered the arrest after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, prayed the court to issue a bench warrant against the defendants following their non-appearance in court.

A counsel, one Ms Ugochukwu, who held brief for her principal counsel, (the first defence counsel, Charles Jiakponna), did not oppose the request but prayed for a short adjournment for her senior colleague to be in court.

The judge, in his ruling, said the first defendant had been served with proof of service since 12 December 2023 when Mr Jiakponna had been appearing as his counsel in the case.

He said Mr Jiakponna had made a passionate plea to the court in the previous proceedings to avail all the defendants in court at the next date of adjournment but failed to do so.

According to him, a general rule in criminal proceedings is that when a defendant is aware of criminal charges against him but wilfully stays away without a valid reason, his attendance could be secured by a bench warrant.

He said: “The law empowers the court where it is sacrosanct that the defendant is absent without a valid reason to issue a bench warrant against him in order to ensure his presence in court.

“I have considered the antecedent of this case and I find out that the first defendant was aware of this case, the counsel appeared for him on December 12 2023 and told this court that he received the proof of service on his behalf.

“I, therefore, find and hold that the first defendant is fully aware of the criminal charges against him.

“Consequently, a bench warrant is hereby issued for the arrest of the first defendant and other defendants in this case.”

Mr Ijelu adjourned the case until 30 April for arraignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arraignment of the defendants on 19 March suffered a setback due to their absence in court.

The court had on 26 February overruled the objections of the first defendant that it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case.

The court had ruled that it thoroughly examined the information and proof of evidence in the case and formed the view that its jurisdiction to entertain the case was intact.

The court had ordered that all the defendants be produced in court to take their plea.

The Lagos State Government had on 10 March 2023 arraigned Mr Ogunbanjo before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N950 million fraud.

Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun had granted him bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum, following his not guilty plea to the three-count charge of obtaining by false pretences, forgery and stealing.

Mr Ogunbanjo allegedly obtained N450 million from one Olusola lkuyajesin and N500 million from one Durodola Balogun under false pretences of using the money to buy stationeries.

He also allegedly forged his former employer’s local purchase orders to carry out the acts, in contravention of Sections 287, 314 and 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)

