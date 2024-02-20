The Federal High Court has announced the commencement of its Easter vacation.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the court’s Assistant Director of Information, Catherine Christopher, the vacation will begin from Friday, 22 March to Monday, 8 April.

The statement said the Chief Judge of the court, John Tsoho, declared the break in line with “the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court ( Civil Procedures) Rules, 2019 (as amended).”

Court activities would resume on 9 April, across all of its divisions, the statement stated.

Vacation judges

But, the court has arranged for vacation judges who will attend to emergency lawsuits, especially cases bordering on fundamental human rights.

To that end, the court’s divisions in Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt will attend to urgent matters.

In Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, where all emergency cases emanating from the South-south and South-east regions of the country will be heard, A.T Mohammed and S.I Mark will adjudicate on such suits.

Mr Tsoho was quoted as advising the vacation judges and heads of divisions to promptly refer to him all matters which may require his urgent attention and directives.

Read the full statement here:

*PRESS RELEASE*

*NOTIFICATION OF 2024 EASTER VACATION AND ROSTER FOR VACATION JUDGES.*

The Federal High Court announces its 2024 Easter Vacation and Roster for Vacation Judges.

According to a circular signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, OFR, KSS, FCIArb.(UK).

The Court shall commence its Easter Vacation from Friday, 22nd March 2024 to Monday 8th April, 2024.

This is Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (b) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).

The Court resumes sitting on Tuesday, 9th April, 2024 in all Judicial Divisions.

During the vacation period, the Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions shall remain open to the public only for cases of extreme urgency.

It is essential to stress that, during the vacation, only matters relating to enforcement of Fundamental Rights; Arrest or Release of Vessels and matters that concerns dire National Interest are to be entertained by Vacation Judges.

The Abuja Judicial Division will cater for cases from the Federal Capital Territory, North Central, North Western, and North Eastern parts of the Country.

The Lagos Division will cater for cases from all the South Western States, while the Port-Harcourt Judicial Division will cater for cases from all states within the South-South and South Eastern Geo-political Zones.

The following Hon. Judges will serve as Vacation Judges:

ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice I.E. Ekwo

2. Hon. Justice D.U. Okorowo

LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice A.O. Awogboro

2. Hon. Justice Ibrahim I. Kala

PORT-HARCOURT JUDICIAL DIVISION

1. Hon. Justice A.T. Mohammed

2. Hon. Justice S.I. Mark

The Vacation Judges and Heads of Divisions are as usual advised to promptly refer to the Hon. Chief Judge all matters which they believe may require His Lordship’s urgent attention and directives.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John T. Tsoho, wishes his fellow lordships a wonderful vacation in advance.

Signed

Catherine Oby Christopher,PhD.

Assistant Director Information,

Federal High Court of Nigeria.

Tuesday, 20th February, 2024.

