The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspects with a heavy-duty open truck laden with vandalised railway slippers at Jere, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Corps Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He gave the names of the suspects currently in custody as Haruna Ahmed (M) 46years, Umar Usman Aliyu (M) 30 years, Ya’u Dahiru (M) 35years, Ahmadu Mohammed (M) 24years.

Mr Afolabi said they were arrested by the Special Intelligence Squad (SIS) of the Corps based on credible intelligence that they were attempting to move the government properties away.

“Based on an intelligence tip-off that some unscrupulous elements who have decided to remain as saboteurs against government’s efforts to revamp the Rail sector; the CG’s SIS impounded a heavy-duty truck and arrested four suspects.

“The preliminary report shows that the suspects disconnected and damaged the railroad and further converted the Railway slippers to their personal property by loading large quantities from Kachia town in Kaduna to supply their business partners in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“We further gathered that the truck driver was contracted and told he would be conveying items belonging to the Nigerian Army at Kachia; the driver was authorized by one Mr Danladi from Potiskum while the vandalised railway slippers belong to one Alhaji Ali Bashir. Although both of them are currently at large efforts are heightened to track them and bring them to book,” the statement said.

Mr Afolabi said the suspects would be charged to court after a thorough investigation.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

In Response, kindly quote:

AAA.03/CPRU/NHQ/ABJ/VOL.11/03

Date: 25/03/2024

Head of News

*CG NSCDC DECRIES ACTS OF VANDALISM AND DESTRUCTION OF PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMENDS SPECIAL INTELLIGENCE SQUAD FOR ARRESTS OF PERPETRATORS.*

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni, OFR has decried the spate of Vandalism of Critical Assets and Infrastructure noting that the Corps with renewed vigour is all out to arrest and prosecute criminal elements sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government to revamp the Railway and Oil Sectors amongst others.

Dr Audi lamented that despite the numerous arrests made across the country for vandalism, destruction of government property, crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering and illegal mining activities the saboteurs have remained unrepentant.

The Commandant General lauded the Special Intelligence Squad who have continued to make laudable achievements in the numerous arrests made across States of the federation.

The CG charged the SIS with the need to intensify efforts and bring to book all unscrupulous individuals frustrating the effects of the government through acts of vandalism and other miscellaneous offences which automatically have a debilitating effect on the economy of the nation.

Parading the 4 Suspects arrested by the CG’s SIS at Jere, Kagarko Local Government Area in Kaduna State;

The National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Babawale Afolabi said the arrests were made successful through an Intelligence tip-off and the CG’s Squad launched into action to effect the arrest of 4 Suspects with a heavy-duty open Truck laden with vandalized Railway Slippers.

“Based on an intelligence tip-off that some unscrupulous elements who have decided to remain as saboteurs against government’s efforts to revamp the Rail sector; the CG’s SIS impounded a heavy-duty truck and arrested 4 suspects”.

The preliminary report shows that the suspects disconnected and damaged the railroad and further converted the Railway slippers to their personal property by loading large quantities from Kachia town in Kaduna to supply their business partners in Ilorin, Kwara State.

We further gathered that the truck driver was contracted and told he would be conveying items belonging to the Nigerian Army at Kachia; the driver was authorized by one Mr Danladi from Potiskum while the vandalised railway slippers belong to one Alhaji Ali Bashir. Although both of them are currently at large efforts are heightened to track them and bring them to book.

The names of the suspects currently in custody are:

Haruna Ahmed (M) 46years, Umar Usman Aliyu (M) 30 years, Ya’u Dahiru (M) 35years, Ahmadu Mohammed (M) 24years,

They were arrested with 1 DAF heavy-duty truck laden with railway slippers.

The suspects would be charged to Court after a thorough investigation because all perpetrators would be trailed and made to face the full wrath of the law.

SIGNED:

CSC BABAWALE AFOLABI

NATIONAL PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

NSCDC NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS ABUJA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

