The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza where an Israeli onslaught has led to the death of over 30,000 people, mainly women and children.

The US, which had vetoed some previous resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire, did not veto that of Monday but abstained from voting.

The other 14 members of the Security Council all voted in favour of the resolution.

Apart from calling for an immediate ceasefire, the resolution also called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in a post on X.

The Israeli attack on Gaza started after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, causing the death of about 1,200 people, many of them civilians. The attackers also took over 200 hostages with about 100 still with Hamas following an earlier hostage swap and the death of some of the hostages during Israeli attacks.

Israel had vowed to continue its attack on Gaza until Hamas, which governed Gaza, is eradicated.

