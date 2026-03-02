Two more American soldiers have been killed by Iranian missiles, bringing the total number of American soldiers killed to six.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that three American soldiers had been killed, and five others seriously injured.

But the death toll rose to four after a casualty among the severely wounded soldiers succumbed to injuries.

CENTCOM, in a post on X, disclosed that the latest casualties of the war were recovered from a different facility struck by Iranian missiles in its initial attacks in the region.

“As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six US service members have been killed in action. US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility struck during initial attacks.

“Major combat operations continue. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.”

Israel also earlier confirmed the death of at least 10 people from Iranian strikes.

In Kuwait, three US fighter jets crashed in what was described as a “ friendly fire” incident.

Also, US and Israeli strikes have caused over 550 deaths in Iran, including the country’s leader, Ali Khamenei.