The Federal Road Safety Corps in Katsina State has confirmed the death of nine persons and injuries to 17 others in a fatal road accident involving a commercial bus and a trailer along the Kankia-Katsina Road.

Shamsudeen Babajo, the Sector Public Education Officer, confirmed this in a statement issued in Katsina, the Katsina State capital, North-west Nigeria.

He said the tragic incident occurred at Kwanar Gidan Mutum Daya at about 8:03 p.m. on Saturday.

According to him, the crash involved a Toyota Hummer commercial bus and a trailer, with a total of 26 persons affected in the accident.

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Mr Babajo said personnel from the Kankia Unit Command responded swiftly after receiving a distress call, arriving at the scene within 23 minutes to commence rescue operations in collaboration with other emergency agencies.

He explained that 17 victims sustained varying degrees of injuries, including fractures, broken limbs and severe cuts, while nine passengers died as a result of the impact of the collision.

The FRSC spokesperson further disclosed that four of the deceased victims were burnt beyond recognition after the commercial vehicle reportedly caught fire moments after the accident.

According to him, all injured victims were immediately evacuated to General Hospital Kankia for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the hospital mortuary.

“The rescue team worked tirelessly to evacuate victims and clear the obstruction to restore free flow of traffic along the route,” he stated.

Babajo said the Sector Commander sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured victims.

He added that preliminary investigations into the cause of the crash had commenced, noting that findings would help authorities in preventing future occurrences.

The command urged motorists to avoid speeding, dangerous overtaking and reckless driving, especially during the busy festive travel period ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The FRSC also advised drivers to ensure that their vehicles were mechanically fit before embarking on long-distance journeys, while passengers were encouraged to speak out against unsafe driving habits.

The corps reiterated its commitment to ensuring safer roads through sustained patrols, public enlightenment campaigns and strict enforcement of traffic regulations across Katsina State. (NAN)