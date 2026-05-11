Seven persons, including a police officer, were killed on Saturday by gunmen who attacked several communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents said the attackers invaded multiple communities Saturday evening, shooting at villagers.

As of about 1 a.m. on Sunday, seven bodies, including that of the slain police officer, had reportedly been recovered and deposited at a mortuary, while six other persons sustained injuries during the attacks.

The latest incident comes days after gunmen attacked Nding Susut community in Fan District of Barkin Ladi on 5 May, killing six persons, including five members of the same family.

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PREMIUM TIMES had reported that mourners who gathered for the burial of the victims on 6 May were later forced to flee after fresh gunfire erupted around the burial ground, triggering panic across nearby communities.

The recent violence also followed another deadly assault in Ngbra Zongo community of Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area, where at least 13 persons, including three pregnant women, were killed in a midnight attack.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association, led by Dalyop Mwantiri, confirmed the latest killings in Barkin Ladi and said the attacks occurred simultaneously in Sabon Layi, Rakung, Gangare, Zat, Bet and areas in the General Hospital axis.

According to the group, the police officer was caught in the attack in one of the affected communities.

The officer’s son, identified simply as Nehemiah, said he was with his father shortly before the attack began.

“We were together before he said he was going somewhere. Suddenly, the attackers came shooting, and my father was caught in the attack,” he said.

He, however, declined to disclose the identity of the deceased officer, citing restrictions from authorities.

The youth association expressed concern that the attacks happened despite the heavy presence of security personnel and checkpoints across Barkin Ladi town.

“It is deeply disturbing that communities continue to come under coordinated attacks in broad daylight and at night without any swift or effective response from security operatives,” the group said.

“Residents now live in constant fear, uncertainty and trauma while armed attackers move freely across communities unleashing terror on innocent civilians.”

The association also passed a vote of no confidence on the Sector 4 Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Victor Asuquo, and the Operations Officer, Captain Bello, accusing them of failing to protect lives and property in affected communities.

The group further criticised the Plateau State Government over what it described as inadequate humanitarian and security response to the recurring violence.

According to the association, the state government should establish a Ministry of Homeland Security and Humanitarian Services to coordinate emergency response and security interventions.

“It is troubling that despite insecurity becoming a perennial challenge in Plateau State, there is still no dedicated ministry to drive proactive security policies and humanitarian interventions,” the statement added.

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The repeated attacks have continued to heighten tension across Plateau communities, particularly in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa and Bokkos local government areas, where residents have repeatedly called for stronger security presence and proactive intelligence operations.

Earlier, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and President Bola Tinubu had called for renewed peacebuilding efforts and stronger security coordination following a series of attacks across the state.

Efforts to get official reactions from security agencies were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Calls and text messages sent to the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, were not responded to.