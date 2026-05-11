Laurita Nwakaego Agbo, mother of the Commissioner for Information in Enugu State, Malachy Agbo, is dead.

The matriarch passed on at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, after a brief illness on Friday, the family announced in a statement on Sunday.

The information commissioner who signed the statement, described his late mother as a devoted Catholic, compassionate mother and a pillar of strength to her family and the wider community.

He said Mrs Agbo was widely admired for her humility, generosity, unpretentiousness, and unwavering commitment to the service of humanity.

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“Throughout her lifetime, she positively impacted many lives through her philanthropic activities and community-centered initiatives, particularly in Ohodo community and her Amufi village, where she remained a respected figure and source of inspiration,” he said.

The information commissioner expressed gratitude to those who have supported through prayers and solidarity with the family during the difficult moments.

He said the family will soon announce the burial and funeral arrangements in due course.

GOCOP mourns

Reacting, the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) expressed sadness over the passing of Mrs Agbo.

Founded in 2015, the GOCOP is Nigeria’s premier professional association for owners of online news platforms and dedicated to sanitising the digital media space by ensuring members uphold the highest ethical standards and tenets of journalism.

In a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday and jointly signed by its President, Danlami Nmodu and General Secretary, Sufuyan Ojeifo, GOCOP condoled with Malachy, a member of the group, over the loss.

“We join you, your family, and the people of Ohodo community and Amufi village in mourning the loss of a matriarch whose life was defined by humility, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to the service of humanity,” the group said in the statement.

It said from the information commissioner’s earlier description of his mother, the deceased was “more than a parent.”

“The glowing tributes from family, friends, associates, and community leaders speak to a legacy of deep faith, peaceful disposition, and selfless dedication to the welfare of others.

“We know that her passing leaves a profound vacuum, but we take solace in the enduring impact of her kindness, guidance, and motherly counsel. May that legacy provide comfort to you and your family in this difficult time,” the GOCOP stated.

The group asked God to grant late Mrs Agbo eternal rest and then give the information commissioner and the Agbo family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.