Sadiq Umar continued his impressive resurgence in Spain after scoring the decisive goal in Valencia CF’s crucial 1-0 away victory over Athletic Club on Sunday.

The Super Eagles striker once again proved decisive for Valencia, netting the winning goal at San Mamés Stadium to strengthen the club’s push away from the relegation zone during the closing weeks of the La Liga season.

Sadiq began the encounter on the bench before being introduced in the second half, replacing Hugo Duro with just 20 minutes remaining.

The substitution immediately transformed the contest.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Only two minutes after coming on, the Nigerian striker latched onto a swift counter-attacking move before powering home a decisive header to silence the home crowd and hand Valencia a massive three points.

The goal marked Sadiq’s third strike in his last four La Liga appearances, underlining the remarkable turnaround in form for the former UD Almería forward.

He has now scored in three of Valencia’s last four league matches, finding the net against RCD Mallorca, Girona FC and Athletic Club.

The recent scoring run represents a major shift for the Nigerian international after a difficult spell earlier in the campaign.

Before rediscovering his confidence in front of goal, Sadiq had endured a frustrating seven-match drought against Villarreal CF, CA Osasuna, Deportivo Alavés, Real Oviedo, Sevilla FC, RC Celta de Vigo and Elche CF without finding the back of the net.

Overall, Sadiq has now contributed four goals and three assists in 17 league appearances since arriving at the Mestalla Stadium.

His recent form has become increasingly important for Valencia as the club battles to secure its top-flight status after spending large parts of the season dangerously close to relegation.

Valencia currently occupy 12th position in the La Liga standings with 42 points from 35 matches, edging closer to safety with only a few games left to play.

The resurgence of Sadiq has also provided a timely boost for Nigeria ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Once regarded as one of the country’s most promising attacking talents following his exploits in Spain with Almería, the striker endured difficult periods due to injuries and inconsistency after joining Real Sociedad.

However, his recent performances suggest the 29-year-old may finally be rediscovering the sharpness and confidence that once made him one of the most feared Nigerian forwards in European football.

For Valencia, Sadiq’s goals could ultimately prove decisive in ensuring the club preserves its proud La Liga status during one of the most turbulent periods in its modern history.