A prosecution witness revealed at the FCT High Court in Abuja on Friday that he prepared the documents for the purchase of one of the properties linked to former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that Mr Bello acquired the property and others with the proceeds of illegal activities and is currently facing prosecution by the agency before the court.

Ramalan Abdullahi, the 15th prosecution witness and lawyer with the Federal Capital Authority, said he was “engaged for the documentation of the property.”

Led by EFCC’s prosecution lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the witness said, “In January 2021, I received a call from Shehu Bello Bala, a friend, that some agents had introduced the property before the court for sale.”

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The property is located at No. 35, Danube Street, Maitama.

Mr Abdullahi said he conducted due diligence on the property as requested and was notified on Friday, 15 January 2021, to remain on standby, because payment would be processed immediately following Friday prayers.

Mr Abdullahi said he had an interaction with Ali Bello, a nephew to former Governor Bello and the Chief of Staff to the incumbent Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo. Ali’s name was a recurrinf feature in the 14th pros cautstimoney through Shehu Bala.

Mr Ali is a nephew of the former governor of Kogi State, who is facing allegations of criminal breach of trust involving N110.4 billion alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

According to the EFCC, Mr Bello, who served two terms as the governor of Kogi State, from January 2016 to January 2024, conspired with his co-defendants to divert funds from the Kogi State Government’s coffers.

The prosecution alleged that the funds were used to acquire properties for Mr Bello in choice areas of Abuja and one in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Abdullahi’s testimony touches on one of the properties.

However, all the defendants denied EFCC’s allegations.

Firm gets repeat mention

The witness also mentioned White Tree Nigerian Limited, a company linked to Mr Bello’s children.

He said was initially not aware of how much the property was sold until one Yakubu Haruna informed him.

He also he collected the property’s documents and gave them to Shehu Bala, who forwarded them to Ali.

“I was given a name – White Tree Nigerian Limited – to assist in preparing the relevant documents relating to the transaction. So, I prepared the deed of assignment between Palchi Ventures limited as the assignor and White Tree Nigerian Limited as the assignee for the deed of assignment.

“The Power of Attorney was done between the same parties as the donor and the donee. I handed over the documents to Barrister Yakubu for his client to execute their own part, which was done and returned to me sometime in March, 2021,and I handed them over to Shehu Bello Bala (the 14th prosecution witness),” he said.

During cross-examination by the defendants’ lawyers, the witness said he did not deal with any of the defendants or receive instructions from them relating to the property.

What other witnesses have said regarding the property

On 12 March, another lawyer, Mr Haruna (previously mentioned by Mr Abdullahi), testified about the property at 35, Danubi Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Mr Haruna, the 12th prosecution witness, said the property was purchased for N950 million from Palchi Nigeria Plc.

Similarly, the 11th prosecution witness, James Igbakuleh, informed the court that the property at No 1058, measuring about 1450.77sqm in Cadastral Zone A08, Wuse 2, was sold to Shehu Bello (the 14th prosecution witness).

Mr Igabkuleh said he negotiated the payment of the property on behalf of his client, SFC Foods Limited, for N650 million in 2021.

While Mr Shehu handled the negotiation of the property, he noted that Ali came to his office on two occasions as the purchaser.

Defendants seek stay on proceedings

On Friday, the defendants requested that the court stay proceedings for lack of jurisdiction.

Mr Bello, alongside a co-defendant, Mr Oricha, argued this application on Tuesday. But Mr Hudu, through his lawyer, Z.E Abbas, presented his application today.

However, Adetokunbo David, an EFCC lawyer, urged the court to strike out the applications because they were weak and misconceived.

The trial judge, Maryann Anenih, adjourned until 22 May for ruling on the applications.