In a surprising turn of events, former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje publicly addressed Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano at the Kano Government House on Tuesday.

This occurred during the inauguration of the state’s new deputy governor, with Mr Ganduje’s address eliciting applause from the assembled dignitaries.

This development is particularly striking given the turbulent history between the two figures. In 2020, during his tenure as governor, Mr Ganduje deposed Mr Sanusi, citing insubordination. However, the current administration under Governor Abba Yusuf reinstated Mr Sanusi, after removing Aminu Ado Bayero, whom Mr Ganduje had installed as the emir.

The issue remains under litigation. Mr Ganduje’s public acknowledgement of Mr Sanusi has sparked speculation of a potential shift in the state’s complex political dynamics.

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The roots of conflict

The tension began shortly after Mr Ganduje took office. Mr Sanusi, an outspoken former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), frequently criticised the state government’s economic policies—including a proposed Chinese loan for a light rail project.

Mr Ganduje’s administration viewed these criticisms as political interference and “insubordination.”

The feud peaked following the 2019 elections. Mr Ganduje accused Mr Sanusi of supporting the opposition party (PDP). In a strategic move to weaken the emir’s influence, Mr Ganduje created four new emirates (Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye), effectively reducing Mr Sanusi’s jurisdiction.

On 9 March, 2020, the state government under Mr Ganduje formally deposed Mr Sanusi for “disrespect to lawful instructions” and banished him to Awe in Nasarawa State.

Governor Yusuf—a protégé of Rabiu Kwankwaso (Ganduje’s rival)—vowed to undo Mr Ganduje’s actions.

In May 2024, the state assembly repealed the law Mr Ganduje used to split the emirate. Governor Yusuf formally reinstated Mr Sanusi afterwards

Current legal gridlock

As of now, the situation is a legal stalemate. While the state government recognises Mr Sanusi, various court injunctions and federal interventions have provided some protection for Mr Bayero. This has resulted in a “two emirs” scenario in which both claimants occupy distinct royal spaces in the city while awaiting a final Supreme Court verdict.

Deputy governor swearing-in

Governor Yusuf swore in Mr Garo as the state’s new deputy governor following his confirmation by the state House of Assembly, which screened him for the position last week.

The inauguration was attended by several political figures, including former governor Ibrahim Shekarau and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

The deputy governor’s appointment follows Aminu Abdussalam’s resignation from the position on 27 March.

Governor Yusuf described Mr Garo’s appointment as strategic, aimed at strengthening unity, consolidating achievements, and ensuring stability.

“This moment represents a renewed commitment to the ideals that bind us together as a party and as a people,” the governor reportedly said.

According to the governor, the nomination followed wide consultations and was guided by inclusiveness and effective leadership. He added that Mr Garo’s experience makes him well-suited for the role.

He urged the new deputy governor to demonstrate complete loyalty and work in harmony with the administration.

“There is no issue of 99 per cent loyalty. You must be loyal 100 per cent and work in full cooperation to advance our shared vision”, the governor said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and improved welfare for citizens, while calling for continued support from stakeholders and residents.

Speaking after taking the oath of office, Mr Garo expressed gratitude to the governor and pledged loyalty to the administration.

“I stand here with gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility on this important day in my life and in the journey of this administration,” he said.

“I accept this responsibility as a call to serve and to support your leadership in advancing the development of Kano State.”

He also thanked the state assembly for confirming his nomination and pledged to align with the administration’s policies and programmes.

“To the people of Kano State, I remain committed to your service. This moment calls for teamwork and continuity. My role is to support the vision of this administration and ensure that government policies deliver real results,” the new deputy said.