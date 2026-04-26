Mali’s Defence Minister, Sadio Camara, has been killed in a coordinated wave of attacks by jihadist and separatist forces who struck many locations including the country’s capital on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) detonated outside the residence of Mr Camara in a rare collaborative attack by fighters of Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate in the Sahel, and members of the Azawad Liberation Front otherwise known as FLA.

Mr Camara reportedly died after sustaining injuries in the VBIED attack. Al Jazeera quotes Malian sources as confirming his death.

His death represents a major blow to Mali’s military government as he was central to the coup that brought the junta to power.

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The Malian military confirmed the attacks in a statement, saying the assailants “suffered immediate setback” and that many were “neutralised.”

In the capital region, gunfire and explosions were reported in Kati, home to Mali’s main military base, as well as near Bamako’s airport and other key installations. Authorities shut down Airbase 101 as a precaution, while unverified reports suggested a military helicopter may have been downed.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information, even as the United States Embassy in Mali advised against all travel due to the deteriorating security environment.

The latest offensive underscores the entrenched presence of jihadists across the Sahel, including in Mali. JNIM— arguably the most violent extremist group in the Sahel—has demonstrated its ability to blockade key supply routes, mount complex assaults on military bases, and exert influence over rural populations.

Apart from JNIM, Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP) is also active in Mali and other Sahelian states. While the two groups have at times clashed, their parallel campaigns have collectively strained Mali’s security architecture, particularly in the north and central regions where state presence remains limited.

Despite the Saturday attacks, analysts caution against drawing premature conclusions about state collapse.

Philip Brant, a researcher focused on the Lake Chad region and the Sahel, said: “Nothing indicates that there will be an imminent collapse of the Malian state so far.

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The attacks lasted for several hours with observers saying peace has since returned to parts of the country.

“As expected, after several hours of fighting, calm has returned to Bamako and its vicinity (Kati and Senou) after the intervention of the Malian Air Force and the Africa Corps,” Mr Brant posted on X, noting that several JNIM militants were killed while others were reportedly lynched by crowds.