Security operatives have rescued the remaining 13 passengers abducted earlier in the week along the Makurdi–Otukpo road in Benue State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ifeanyi Emenari, disclosed the development in a message to journalists on Sunday, saying the victims would be brought to Makurdi for further briefing.

“Yes, we’re planning a news conference this morning when they arrive Makurdi,” Mr Emenari said.

The victims were seized on Wednesday night after gunmen intercepted a Benue Links bus along the Benue Burnt Bricks axis in Otukpo Local Government Area. The assailants robbed the passengers before taking several of them into the bush.

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Police had earlier confirmed that 14 passengers were abducted, with one person escaping shortly after the incident. By Friday, authorities said five victims had been rescued, leaving 13 in captivity before the latest operation.

The rescue follows a series of coordinated security efforts, including search operations in forested areas and the arrest of suspects linked to the attack.

The police had earlier announced that seven suspects were in custody and that some victims had been freed during joint operations in Amla Forest and surrounding locations.

The incident has drawn widespread attention, particularly over conflicting accounts regarding the identity of the victims.

While early reports indicated that many of those on board were young people travelling to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Otukpo, the police later clarified that the passengers were not part of any organised convoy of candidates.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board also stated that none of its registered candidates was officially listed among the victims.

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However, relatives of some of those abducted disputed the official position. A family member of one of the passengers insisted that several victims were travelling for the examination.

“My nephew was on that bus, and he was heading to Otukpo for his JAMB examination. In fact, most of the passengers were candidates,” a relative said, requesting anonymity due to security concerns.

The abduction is part of a broader pattern of insecurity in Benue State, where recent weeks have seen a rise in attacks, kidnappings, and killings across several local government areas, including Otukpo, Apa, and Gwer East.

Authorities say investigations into the bus attack are ongoing, while security agencies continue efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating along major routes in the state.