The Chairman of Pantami Ward in the Gombe Local Government Area, Bala Ngalda, has resigned his position and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Joining him in the move is the ward’s legal adviser, Babangida Gololo. Both party officials have expressed their support for former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who holds the Wike-backed PDP governorship ticket in the state.

The resignations were communicated through separate letters dated 27 July, addressed to the Secretary of the APC in Pantami Ward.

In his letter, Mr Ngalda stated that his decision followed extensive consultations with his family and requested that the APC leadership respect his choice. He expressed his appreciation to the party at the local, state, and national levels for the opportunity to serve. He thanked the Gombe State Government for its support during his tenure.

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“I wish to use this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the party at the local government, state, and national levels for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity,” Mr Ngalda wrote.

“I am equally grateful to the Gombe State Government at large for the support and cooperation extended throughout my tenure. Although I am stepping away from my position and membership, I will continue to hold the party and its ideals in high regard, and I wish it continued growth and success going forward.”

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These latest resignations follow the defection of Aliyu Turaki, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Mr Turaki has declared his allegiance to the PDP and endorsed Mr Pantami ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former minister’s move from the ruling APC to the opposition PDP marked a significant development in Gombe politics. His entry into the PDP and subsequent emergence as the governorship candidate have triggered widespread political realignments.

As the incumbent governor, Inuwa Yahaya, concludes his second term, these shifts in alignment are expected to accelerate across the North-east state.