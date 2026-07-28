The Federal Government has identified more than 217,000 previously unvaccinated children over the past 18 months using digital tracking technologies, a move aimed at improving routine immunisation coverage and reducing vaccine-preventable diseases across Nigeria.

Muyi Aina, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking on “Integrated Primary Healthcare Transformation: Building Sustainable Systems for Equitable Care at Scale” during the Insights Learning Forum (ILF) 2026. The event, eHealth Africa’s flagship digital health conference held in Abuja, brought together policymakers, development partners, and digital health experts from across Africa to discuss how digital innovation and partnerships can strengthen health systems and expand access to quality healthcare.

Technology improving immunisation

Mr Aina explained that the agency has moved beyond conventional approaches to routine immunisation by deploying digital tools to track vaccination teams, identify missed children, and improve accountability. The agency initially introduced GPS trackers to monitor vaccination teams and verify that they reached their assigned communities. Data generated through this technology revealed gaps in service delivery, enabling health authorities to take corrective action.

The agency has since expanded the use of these tools to identify children who have missed routine immunisation, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach communities. “The important thing is that we are now able to make objective assessments with data and use the evidence to improve program delivery,” Mr Aina stated.

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Strengthening primary healthcare

The government is also scaling up efforts to strengthen primary healthcare by increasing the number of functional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) nationwide. Mr Aina defined a functional PHC as one equipped with adequate infrastructure, skilled health workers, essential equipment, sustainable financing, and reliable electricity. Each facility should have sufficient staff to provide round-the-clock services, with staff accommodation provided where necessary to support 24-hour operations. Ongoing investments are expected to increase the number of functional PHCs nationwide to approximately 8,800.

Addressing workforce gaps

Acknowledging that the migration of healthcare workers remains a significant challenge, Mr Aina noted that the agency is working with state governments to transition from ad hoc staffing to more sustainable recruitment and retention strategies.

Improving financing through digital systems

To enhance transparency and accountability in the management of funds, the government is introducing digital financial systems. Mr Aina explained that direct disbursement mechanisms and digital reporting platforms are helping facilities access resources more efficiently. Additionally, electronic medical records and other digital health information systems are being integrated into primary healthcare services to improve planning and decision-making.

Gates Foundation backs data-driven healthcare

Yusuf Yusufari, Deputy Director of Immunisation and Disease Control at the Gates Foundation, emphasised that partnerships, data, and community-centred approaches are essential to reducing preventable deaths in Nigeria. Mr Yusufari noted that because many factors contributing to high mortality extend beyond the health sector, cross-sector collaboration is vital. He affirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian government through technical assistance, advocacy, and catalytic investments, stressing that digital innovations should complement—rather than replace—government priorities.