The Insecurity Triad is an interlocking system in which kidnapping finances violence through ransom economies (Money), banditry governs territory and production (Land), and terrorism reshapes the ideological order (Mind). It conceptualises insecurity not as isolated threats or mere state failure, but as a convergent structure of economic extraction, territorial control, and ideological influence — expressed through the dynamic, mutually reinforcing interaction of these three forces.

A nation does not collapse all at once. It erodes — layer by layer, system by system — until what once appeared unshakable begins to give way under the weight of forces it can no longer contain.

This column said that last week. It bears repeating now because there are moments in the life of a crisis when description is no longer enough — when the accumulation of evidence: the kidnapped schoolgirls, the abandoned farms, the bombed houses of worship, the ransomed businessmen, the burning villages, demands not another account of what is happening, but a coherent theory of why it is happening, how the pieces connect, and what it means.

We have arrived at that moment.

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In The Sunday Stew, this inquiry has already traced the contours of kidnapping, banditry, and insurgency as distinct but increasingly interwoven forms of violence. The present analysis consolidates these patterns into a single explanatory framework — The Insecurity Triad — as a way of understanding their systemic interaction.

The framework emerged from a growing dissatisfaction with the lenses through which insecurity is commonly understood. Journalistically, these events are too often reported as separate incidents — kidnappings here, raids there, bombings elsewhere — without accounting for the structure that binds them. Policymaking has suffered from the same fragmentation, responding to symptoms in isolation, rather than confronting the architecture that sustains them.

Part of the problem lies in the dominance of external security frameworks, especially the Global War on Terror (GWOT), shaped after 11 September, 2001, through which violence is largely interpreted through counter‑terrorism lens. That framework was necessary for its time and remains analytically useful. However, it obscures local dynamics like resource extraction, weak state authority, and the emergence of rival or parallel sovereignties. The world has changed. Contemporary insecurity — particularly in West Africa — has outgrown the categories that framework alone can provide. To rely on it exclusively is not rigour; it is lag.

What is needed is not its abandonment, but its expansion. We need a formulation capacious enough to hold together the economic drivers of kidnapping, the territorial logic of banditry, and the ideological ambitions of terrorism, as distinct yet converging forces. A Nigeria‑ or West Africa–specific frame should reorient reportage, analysis, and policy beyond drones and raids, while insisting that the state deploys its full coercive weight against the shadow order and treat force as a central, deliberate instrument of restoring authority — rather than as a last resort.

Banditry and kidnapping are not terrorism in the strict sense. They are driven by economics and territorial control. Yet when they converge with terrorism, they form a more intricate and mutually reinforcing arrangement — one that cannot be understood, or addressed, through a single analytical frame.

It is from this gap — between reality and its interpretation — that The Insecurity Triad emerges.

From Insight to Definition

No framework emerges in isolation, and this is no exception. The Insecurity Triad rests on five scholars whose ideas, taken together, form a causal chain — from the structural weaknesses of the post-colonial state to the fragmentation of sovereignty itself, and finally to the lived reality that fragmentation produces.

This is precisely what the Triad does across all three pillars simultaneously. The kidnapper commodifies life and prices safety. The bandit seizes productive territory and determines who works and who starves. The terrorist asserts an alternative ideological universe and decides whose beliefs constitute legitimate order. Together, they do not merely fill the space the state vacates — they govern it, on their own terms, by their own logic.

Ali Mazrui: The Logic of Convergence

Mazrui, in The Africans: A Triple Heritage, argues that African identity is shaped by three interlocking civilisational forces — the Indigenous, Islamic, and Western — and that understanding Africa requires holding these forces together.

The Triad borrows this logic. Where Mazrui described convergence as the making of identity, the Triad reveals convergence as the unmaking of security — a collision rather than a synthesis. His insight provides the method: insecurity must be read in interaction, not isolation.

Claude Ake: The State That Never Arrived

Ake, in A Political Economy of Africa and Democracy and Development in Africa, notes that African states often function not as public institutions but as instruments of private accumulation. Power is privatised; governance is secondary. Large segments of society remain unprotected and effectively ungoverned.

The Triad operates precisely in these abandoned spaces. Kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism are not merely security failures — they are symptoms of a state that never fully constituted itself as a public authority.

Jean-François Bayart: The Normalisation of Extraction

Bayart, in The State in Africa: The Politics of the Belly, extends this diagnosis by showing that the state itself is organised around extraction — the “politics of the belly.” Accumulation precedes service; governance becomes indistinguishable from appropriation.

Within this context, the actors of the Triad are not anomalies — they are imitators. The kidnapper pricing human life, the bandit taxing farmers, the insurgent levying communities, all replicate, at the margins, the extractive logic of the centre.

The Triad, then, is not merely a consequence of state failure. It is the diffusion of predation.

William Reno: The Relocation of Authority

Reno, in Warlord Politics and African States, takes the argument to this core insight: when state legitimacy erodes, authority does not disappear — it relocates. In Nigeria, that erosion is not hypothetical. It is territorial. In the North-West, the North-East, and the Middle Belt, the state’s claim to sovereign authority competes — and in some spaces loses — against armed networks that govern on transactional terms: protection for compliance, access for tribute, order for loyalty.

This is why conventional responses fail. They assume a vacuum. But there is no vacuum — only competing centres of authority.

Each pillar of the Triad represents a form of rival sovereignty. A state that cannot recognise this reality cannot displace it.

Achille Mbembe: The Texture of the Shadow Order

Mbembe, in Necropolitics and On the Postcolony, provides the final layer. Where Reno shows that authority relocates, Mbembe shows what relocated authority looks like in practice. He argues that in the postcolonial context, sovereignty is exercised above all through the power to dictate who lives and who dies — to commodify life, claim space, and impose a rival moral order.

This is precisely what the Triad does across all three pillars simultaneously. The kidnapper commodifies life and prices safety. The bandit seizes productive territory and determines who works and who starves. The terrorist asserts an alternative ideological universe and decides whose beliefs constitute legitimate order. Together, they do not merely fill the space the state vacates — they govern it, on their own terms, by their own logic.

Nigeria is not merely a country with a security problem. It is a state where authority is contested, extraction is normalised, and power has fragmented into rival or parallel sovereignties. In the spaces where the state recedes, these sovereignties manifest as a shadow order — one that prices safety, taxes production, and contests belief itself, levying its own rules where formal authority has withered.

Mbembe gives the Triad its phenomenological dimension: not just the structure of the shadow order, but its lived texture — the daily reality of populations caught between a state that has withdrawn and armed actors who have moved in.

Taken together, these scholars outline a sequence: Mazrui provides the method — convergence; Ake identifies the condition — state absence; Bayart explains the culture — extraction; Reno delivers the consequence — relocated authority; Mbembe reveals the reality — the lived texture of a shadow order that prices life, claims territory, and contests belief.

It is a chain that moves from intellectual realm to political reality, from the academy to the village, from theory to the lived experience of insecurity.

That relocation maps directly onto the Triad:

Kidnapping: Authority over persons — the power to price safety (Money);

Banditry: Authority over territory — the power to control land and production (Land);

Terrorism: Authority over belief — the power to shape ideological order (Mind).

Each is sovereignty in a different domain. Together, they constitute a shadow order — extractive, territorial, ideological — without formal recognition.

Nigeria is not merely a country with a security problem. It is a state where authority is contested, extraction is normalised, and power has fragmented into rival or parallel sovereignties. In the spaces where the state recedes, these sovereignties manifest as a shadow order — one that prices safety, taxes production, and contests belief itself, levying its own rules where formal authority has withered. This is what I mean by shadow order: not just a metaphor, but a recognisable structure of parallel governance that expresses the Triad in practice.

The Definition

Building on these insights, I now offer a definitive articulation of The Insecurity Triad as I have developed it:

The Insecurity Triad is an interlocking system in which kidnapping finances violence through ransom economies (Money), banditry governs territory and production (Land), and terrorism reshapes the ideological order (Mind). It conceptualises insecurity not as isolated threats or mere state failure, but as a convergent structure of economic extraction, territorial control, and ideological influence — expressed through the dynamic, mutually reinforcing interaction of these three forces.

As I stated in The Sunday Stew last week, this is not an imported or adapted theory. It is an original analytical construction of my own, grounded in five pillars of African scholarship — Mazrui, Ake, Bayart, Reno, and Mbembe — and tested against the realities of a fracturing state.

The Macro-Diagnostic

​While The Insecurity Triad framework provides the tool to decode, map and address the crisis, I have codified the Trinity of State Decay as the diagnostic lens that reveals the ‘Big Picture.’ It explains how the Administrative Mirage and the Shadow Order interact to make the Triad possible. We will explore this next week.

Don’t miss it.

Trust is sacred. Stay seasoned.

Max Amuchie, CEO of Sundiata Post, writes The Sunday Stew, a weekly syndicated column on faith, character, and the forces that shape society, with a focus on Nigeria and Africa in a global context. X: @MaxAmuchie | Email: [email protected] | Tel: +234(0)8053069436.