The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of a commanding officer and six other soldiers following a terrorist attack on a military location in Monguno, Borno State.

In a statement issued on Monday, the spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, Sani Uba, said troops of Sector 3 of the operation came under what he described as an “isolated infiltration attack” by terrorists at the Charlie 13 location in Monguno late on 12 April (Sunday).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that suspected fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked a military formation, killing a colonel, I.A. Mohammed, and other soldiers.

In his statement, Mr Uba did not disclose the name and the rank of the slain officer.

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According to him, troops engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle, eventually forcing them to retreat while maintaining control of the position.

However, the army disclosed that the commanding officer was killed alongside six other personnel after encountering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Mr Uba explained that the officer was moving to the frontline to assess the situation when the incident occurred.

“Regrettably, the Commanding Officer, while courageously proceeding to the troops’ location to personally assess the situation, encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which severely affected his vehicle, leading to his death alongside six other gallant personnel,” the statement said.

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Mr Uba praised the late officer’s leadership, noting that his actions reflected courage, selflessness, and a commitment to leading from the front.

He said Operation Hadin Kai was deeply saddened by the loss, describing the fallen soldiers as gallant personnel who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

Mr Mohammed was the second senior officer killed in less than a week. On 9th April, ISWAP terrorists killed Oseni Braimah, a brigadier general, in an attack on a military base in Benisheikh.