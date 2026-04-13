Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has warned residents against aiding, harbouring, or providing logistical support to Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the warning was sequel to a recent operation conducted by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, in the Jilli general area of Gubio Local Government Area on Saturday.

Jilli is a border community between the Gubio LGA of Borno and the Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe.

Mr Zulum, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, described Jilli market as a notorious hub, allegedly used by insurgents and their logistics suppliers.

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“I have been properly briefed on the airstrike carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Jilli market, a border town between Borno and Yobe.

“Let me state categorically that the Borno State Government closed Jilli and Gazabure markets five years ago.

“I am in close consultation with the Government of Yobe State and the military hierarchy on the matter,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Mr Zulum said that the Borno State Government had maintained close coordination with the military and other security agencies before resettling any community or reopening markets, particularly in areas affected by insurgency.

He reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding law-abiding citizens and sustaining collaborative efforts with security agencies to restore lasting peace and stability across the state.

The governor urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that will aid ongoing military operations.

(NAN)