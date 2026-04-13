Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has lost his bid to remain in power after his party suffered a landslide defeat in the country’s parliamentary election.

The main challenger, Peter Magyar’s Tisza party, secured 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament and won about 53.6 per cent of the total votes cast.

Mr Orban, who has been in office for 16 years, has already conceded defeat and called Mr Magyar to congratulate him.

“Prime Minister Viktor Orban just called to congratulate us on our victory,” Mr Magyar wrote on X on Sunday night.

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Mr Orban also said his party would play the role of the opposition to Mr Magyar’s government.

“The ⁠responsibility and possibility ⁠of governing was not given to us,” Al Jazeera quotes Mr Orban as telling his followers. “We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition as well.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Orban’s loss occurred despite support for his party by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US Vice President JD Vance also travelled to Hungary to campaign for Mr Orban, as the Trump administration continues its support for right-wing parties in Europe that are EU-sceptic.

Mr Orban has been repeatedly accused of undermining the EU on behalf of Russia and has publicly opposed the EU’s support for Ukraine against Russia, calling instead for dialogue and concessions.

The Hungarian leader has also opposed several EU policies on issues such as migration, media freedom, and Russian sanctions, despite his country’s membership in the EU.

The incoming Prime Minister, Mr Magyar, has promised to deepen Hungary’s relationship with the EU, but also supports many of Mr Orban’s anti-immigration policies.