The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commenced an indefinite nationwide strike, with its members withdrawing services across public hospitals.

The action follows a directive issued in a statement at the end of an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, where members of the association deliberated on recent developments affecting their welfare and remuneration.

Policy reversal

In the communiqué, the association expressed “grave concern and total disappointment” over the federal government’s decision to reverse the implementation of the reviewed Professional Allowance Table (PAT), effective April 2026.

NARD described the move as a breach of prior agreements and established remuneration frameworks, warning that it could further worsen the already fragile welfare conditions of resident doctors and other health workers across the country.

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The association said the decision was ill-timed and unjustifiable, noting that it could negatively affect staff morale and the sustainability of healthcare delivery nationwide.

Unpaid arrears, delayed funds

Beyond the policy reversal, the association highlighted several unresolved financial obligations owed to its members.

It noted persistent delays in the payment of promotion arrears and salary arrears in several institutions, despite repeated assurances from the government.

The NEC also raised concerns over the slow pace in concluding processes for the disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), warning that the delay undermines training and professional development.

In addition, the association criticised the continued delay in commencing the payment of 19 months’ arrears of the Professional Allowance, which it said had earlier been promised by the government.

According to NARD, these issues reflect “a pattern of neglect, insensitivity, and lack of commitment” by the government towards addressing the welfare concerns of resident doctors.

Demands

Following its deliberations, the NEC rejected the government’s decision to reverse the reviewed Professional Allowance and demanded its immediate and unconditional reinstatement.

The association also called for the immediate payment of all outstanding promotion and salary arrears owed to resident doctors in affected institutions.

It demanded the prompt conclusion and disbursement of the 2026 MRTF, as well as the immediate processing and full payment of the outstanding 19 months’ arrears of the revised Professional Allowance.

Impact on patients, health system

The recurring issue has raised further concerns about the impact on Nigeria’s already strained public health system.

Previous visits by PREMIUM TIMES to hospitals show that such disruptions often have far-reaching consequences, with patients bearing the brunt of service withdrawals.

Public hospitals typically scale down operations during strikes, elective surgeries are postponed, and access to emergency and specialised care becomes severely limited.

Patients with chronic or life-threatening conditions are often left with few alternatives, particularly those who cannot afford private healthcare. This includes individuals requiring ongoing treatments such as cancer care, and maternal health services.

Call for unity

The association urged its members to remain calm, united, and resolute, describing the strike as a collective pursuit of justice, fairness, and improved welfare conditions.

They further noted that the action would continue until the federal government demonstrates a clear, concrete, and verifiable commitment to addressing the issues raised.

It also directed its leadership at national, regional, and centre levels to commence coordinated advocacy and lawful media engagements.