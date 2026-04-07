The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced several defendants in separate terrorism cases, handing down jail terms ranging from 10 to 20 years.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that 13 courtrooms at the Federal High Court headquarters in Abuja were occupied with hearing terrorism cases Tuesday morning.

The Nigerian government resumed on Tuesday mass trial of detained suspected terrorists facing charges under the Terrorism (Prohibition and Prevention) Act. Several judges, including Binta Nyako, Emeka Nwite, Musa Liman, and Akpan Ekerete, are overseeing the trials.

The prosecution team before Judge Nyako was led by Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, while the defence for 20 suspects before the same judge was led by Aliyu Abubakar.

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Some of the defendants listed for hearing included Hamat Modu, Isah Ali, Auwal Bello, Shehu Bukar, Alhaji Kulle, Mohammed Abacha Hassan, Aminami Mallum, Tasiu Yakubu, and Abdullahi Ali. The defendants have spent varying number of years in detention.

Judge Nyako has now jailed some of the suspects, even as the trial continues.

In the first case, marked FHC/KMJ/CR/583/2026, the prosecution charged the defendant with four counts, including membership of Boko Haram, providing support, and handling funds linked to the group.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all the charges, while his lawyer, Mr Abubakar, raised no objection during arraignment. Prosecutors then presented his statement and investigation report, which the court admitted.

Mrs Nyako convicted him and imposed 10 years’ imprisonment on each count, to run at the same time.

In a different case, the court sentenced Isa Ali to 10 years in prison after he admitted to supporting the group with clothing and logistics.

He denied an allegation of membership, prompting the prosecution to withdraw that charge, which the court accepted.

After reviewing the evidence, the court convicted him on the remaining count. The defence urged leniency, noting that he had already spent three years in custody.

The judge however ordered that he serve 10 years from the date of his arrest, alongside rehabilitation measures.

In another matter, FHC/KMJ/CR/563/2026, Auwal Bello was jailed for 10 years on each of two counts for facilitating terrorism financing. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The court heard that he helped exchange about N750,000 during the naira redesign period and paid N20,000 to the group.

He pleaded guilty, and the court relied on his statement and the investigation report before convicting him.

Despite a plea for mercy based on his family circumstances, the judge ordered his imprisonment and rehabilitation.

In the final case, Shehu Bukar faced five counts, including alleged membership of the group and involvement in an attack.

However, he admitted only to providing support through cattle rustling and supplying proceeds to the group.

The prosecution withdrew the remaining charges and proceeded on the admitted count. The court found him guilty after considering the evidence.

While the defence asked for leniency, describing him as a first-time offender, the judge imposed a stiffer penalty.

“I hereby sentence him to a term of 20 years imprisonment from the date of his arrest,” the judge said, adding that he must also undergo rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.