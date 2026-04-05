The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Olufemi Oluyede, and many state governors have, in separate Easter messages, called on Nigerians to embrace unity, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence.

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and the Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Monday Nkwoagu, have also sent their good wishes to Nigerians as they celebrate easter.

In his Easter goodwill message, Mr Oluyede, the defence chief, said the season symbolises courage, selflessness and the triumph of good over evil, which are core values of the military profession.

He noted that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ exemplify true leadership founded on sacrifice and commitment to a greater cause.

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He commended officers and men of the Armed Forces for their gallantry and dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, while paying tribute to fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

He also urged personnel to remain united, vigilant and professional, stressing that collaboration with other security agencies and communities remains critical in tackling insecurity.

Similarly, Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on Nigerians to embrace peace, tolerance and mutual respect, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.

Mr Akpabio acknowledged the country’s security challenges and expressed optimism that they would be overcome through collective efforts and prayers.

He sympathised with families affected by recent attacks, particularly in Jos, and prayed for the repose of the victims.

Also, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence and sustain the virtues imbibed during Lent.

Mr Mbah described Easter as a reminder of the triumph of hope over despair and love over hate, urging citizens to reject division and promote tolerance and mutual respect.

“Our collective progress depends on our ability to live together in peace and harmony,” he said.

In Abia, Governor Alex Otti urged Christians to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and embrace virtues such as altruism, love and selflessness.

He said these values were necessary for sustaining the progress recorded in rebuilding the state and called for continued support for his administration.

Also speaking, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State urged Christians to embrace continuous intercession and selflessness, noting that Easter signifies the height of God’s love for humanity.

Mr Makinde called on residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

On his part, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, urged leaders to embrace sacrificial governance in line with the spirit of Easter.

Mr Ajaero said governance should be driven by commitment to the welfare of citizens rather than personal gain, while highlighting the economic challenges facing Nigerian workers.

He called on governments to implement policies that address poverty, unemployment and infrastructure deficits.

In Abakaliki, the Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Monday Nkwoagu, urged political and religious leaders to adopt sacrificial service for national development.

Mr Nkwoagu emphasised that sacrificing self-interest for the collective good is key to fostering unity and progress.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, also urged Nigerians to remain resilient and hopeful, describing Easter as a symbol of renewal and victory over adversity.

Mr Fayemi said that despite economic and security challenges, the message of Easter offers hope for national rebirth.

He encouraged citizens to support one another and promote peace in their communities.

The leaders unanimously urged Nigerians to use the Easter celebration to reflect on the values of sacrifice, unity, and love, and to work collectively to build a peaceful and prosperous nation.