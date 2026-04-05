Some Lagos residents gathered on Saturday at the Ndubuisi Kanu and Johnson Jakande Tinubu (JJT) Parks in Ikeja to celebrate Easter, despite economic and other challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that adults, youths, and children were seen moving around the parks and having fun.

The fun-seekers were seen listening to and dancing to music, playing games, taking pictures, and enjoying different delicacies.

A businesswoman, Udo Ayomide, who spoke with NAN at Ndubuisi Kanu Park, expressed gratitude to God for life and the opportunity to celebrate with her family and friends.

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She said, “In spite of my job loss and economic hardship, l must celebrate the gift of life.”

Ms Ayomide emphasised the importance of contentment.

She encouraged families struggling to celebrate Easter to focus on their blessings and be grateful.

“Celebrate life, celebrate God,” she said.

An engineer, Oluwole Daniel, said, “Easter is all about Jesus Christ.

“Despite economic hardship, we should celebrate and remind ourselves that Jesus is there for us.

“Also, it is essential to focus on our blessings.”

Tawakalitu Abdusalam, who visited the parks with her family, emphasised the importance of taking a break from daily routines to have fun.

According to her, moving around is part of exercise.

“It will reduce stress. It will make me think less and enjoy with my family and friends.”

NAN observed that the parks, which usually attract large numbers of fun-seekers, had fewer people on Saturday.

Some of the fun-seekers attributed it to the introduction of charges for park entry.

NAN discovered that fun seekers make a payment of N1000 before gaining access to the parks, and it must be made with a Lagos State Tax Identification Number.

Entrance into the parks had been free.

NAN’s efforts to reach officials of Lagos State Parks and Gardens for comment were unsuccessful.

(NAN)