The All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended its zoning arrangement and downplayed complaints by some aspirants ahead of its 2026 National Convention, insisting the process remains orderly, transparent and in line with party rules.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the party’s adherence to federal character principles explains why some aspirants were unable to access nomination forms despite making payments.

He explained that party offices had already been distributed across geopolitical zones, warning that aspirants seeking to contest positions outside their designated zones were likely attempting to create confusion.

Mr Idris spoke in response to petitions by some aspirants, including Dagogo Fubara, who is seeking the South-south zonal vice chairmanship. Mr Fubara had alleged that he was denied nomination forms despite paying the required ₦5.1 million.

Similarly, Oyiborume Yovwe, an aspirant for the national secretary position, claimed the position had effectively been pre-allocated, despite his compliance with the nomination process.

Responding, the minister maintained that party offices had already been zoned, and only aspirants from designated regions were eligible to contest specific positions.

“In line with the federal character, all offices are zoned. If you are buying a form that belongs to your zone, it will be sold to you. But when a position is zoned to A, and you come from Z to purchase a form, we suspect you are only trying to create confusion,” he said.

He added that the APC would not tolerate actions capable of destabilising its internal structure, noting that the party had not received any formal legal challenge regarding the process.

Over 8,000 delegates to attend convention

The minister also disclosed that about 8,453 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to participate in the convention.

According to him, the gathering will serve as a platform for policy engagement, leadership elections, and the formal transition to a new set of party executives.

Mr Idris described the convention’s theme, “Unity in progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda,” as a reflection of the party’s evolution and direction, linking it to the broader governance vision of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the APC, since its formation, has remained committed to uniting diverse political interests for national development, democratic values, and inclusive governance.

“The forthcoming National Convention marks another milestone in our journey, reflecting both the continuity of our values and renewal of our leadership.

“It offers an opportunity to highlight the party’s achievements under his excellency, President Bola Tinubu and to show how the guiding vision is being transformed into tangible outcomes for Nigerians,” he said.

He further assured Nigerians that all logistics had been finalised for a smooth, transparent, and credible exercise at Eagle Square, Abuja, stressing that the event would demonstrate the APC’s organisational discipline and democratic credentials.

25 sub-committees packaged convention

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Convention Coordinating Committee, Aminu Masari, said the party had established 25 sub-committees to oversee various aspects of the convention.

Mr Masari expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation, stating that the APC was ready to deliver what he described as one of the best conventions in Nigeria’s political history.

“We are leaders, and we must set the pace for a more durable and dependable democratic process,” he said, expressing confidence that the outcome of the convention would reinforce the party’s commitment to strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

Among the dignitaries present at the briefing were the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Spokesperson for the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu; and his House of Representatives counterpart, Akin Rotimi.

Others included the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, and the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Ahead of the convention, the party had conducted a screening exercise for aspirants on Tuesday, as part of its preparations for the leadership contests.

The convention, scheduled for 27 and 28 March 2026 at Eagle Square in Abuja, is expected to bring together thousands of delegates from across the country for leadership elections, policy engagement and the transition to a new National Working Committee (NWC).

It is also seen as a key moment for the party to consolidate its internal structure and reinforce alignment with the policy direction of the Tinubu administration, while addressing concerns around zoning and internal competition.