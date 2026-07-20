São Tomé and Príncipe rejected bids for its three offshore oil blocs after its 2026 licensing round attracted only Brazil’s Petrobras and Nigeria’s Oranto Petroleum.

The decision surprised many because the island nation of Central Africa had offered investors unusually generous terms, including up to 85 per cent ownership of the oil blocs.

Ordinarily, the government had expected generous terms to attract several competing investors, enabling them to negotiate better deals and maximise national benefits.

Disappointingly, only two companies, Petrobas and Oranto, submitted bids, leaving the authorities without sufficient competition to determine the true market value of the assets.

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Petrobras is Brazil’s state-controlled energy company, with assets exceeding 180 billion dollars and major investments across Brazil’s offshore pre-salt fields and international operations.

Oranto Petroleum, on the other hand, is a privately owned Nigerian oil company founded by Nigerian businessman Arthur Eze.

The company has invested billions of dollars in oil exploration and production across more than 20 African countries.

Rather than accept what it considered inadequate competition, Sao Tome suspended the process and declined the offers.

For many observers, the decision reflected changing realities in the global oil industry rather than merely a failed licensing exercise.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on this development, some energy experts explained why investors are staying away from fossil oil and what Nigeria should learn from it.

Some of the analysts contended that the global oil investment landscape has changed significantly over the past decade.

An Abuja-based petroleum economist, Wumi Akinola, said oil companies now invest more cautiously because exploration costs have risen while investors demand stronger financial returns.

The expert said that companies increasingly prefer projects with lower risk, stable regulations, established infrastructure, and shorter production timelines.

According to him, frontier exploration, especially deep offshore drilling, requires billions of dollars before any commercial oil is produced.

He said those huge investments have become harder to justify amid energy transition policies and increasing shareholder pressure for capital discipline.

Speaking in the same vein, another expert, Kelvin Emmanuel, said oil companies are no longer attracted by generous fiscal terms alone.

He said the companies evaluate political stability, contract certainty, operational risks and expected profitability before committing capital.

To justify his stance, Mr Emmanuel said Nigeria has awarded an estimated 500–700 oil exploration licences, but only about 120–180 advanced into producing assets after successful exploration and commercial development.

“Since 2000, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission have issued 47 refinery establishment licences to private investors.

“Of these, 31 progressed to construction, while only six eventually reached full commercial refining operations.

“Most exploration licences were utilised through seismic surveys, drilling, production or conversion into production leases, although many expired, were relinquished or remained inactive over time,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel noted that countries must provide transparent governance, competitive fiscal systems and predictable regulations to attract long-term investment.

He stressed that investors now compare opportunities across continents before unvesting scarce capital.

The Chairman of Global Energy Services, Wale Ogundipe, said the Sao Tome outcome reflects changing investment priorities.

He said many international oil companies are focusing on proven reserves rather than expensive frontier exploration.

According to him, companies prefer assets capable of generating faster returns with lower technical and commercial risks.

Speaking on the lessons Nigeria should learn from this, some experts noted that the development raised deeper economic questions beyond oil licensing.

According to them, Nigeria has earned enormous revenues from crude oil exports for more than five decades, but much of that wealth has not produced a diversified economy capable of reducing dependence on petroleum income.

They noted that manufacturing contributes less than expected despite decades of oil earnings, while agriculture remains underdeveloped relative to Nigeria’s enormous natural potential.

The experts also observed that power shortages continue to discourage industrial growth and increase production costs, while non-oil exports remain comparatively small despite repeated government diversification programmes.

Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), said diversification is now essential because oil-dependent economies face increasing fiscal pressure amid global energy shifts.

Mr Yusuf said petroleum revenues should support agriculture, manufacturing, technology, education and infrastructure to create sustainable jobs and strengthen economic resilience.

According to him, the global shift shows that oil reserves alone cannot guarantee investment, as companies increasingly prioritise profitability, certainty and lower risks.

The International Energy Agency projects that oil demand will persist in the coming years, but growth is expected to slow as cleaner energy investments expand globally.

Corroborating the agency’s projection, Kingsley Obasi, a petroleum economist, said that although oil remains important, investors are increasingly weighing energy transition trends and long-term market uncertainties.

He said countries competing for petroleum capital must provide attractive terms alongside policy stability, security, efficient institutions and transparent governance.

Mr Obasi noted that Nigeria retains advantages through existing infrastructure, skilled professionals and a large domestic energy market.

He, however, warned that these strengths require continuous reforms and diversification to remain attractive to global investors amid changing market conditions.

Another oil expert, Vivian Eze, said Sao Tome’s experience highlighted the need for resource-rich nations to adapt quickly to changing investor expectations and market realities.

She said Nigeria must prepare for a future in which crude oil earnings may decline, making diversification beyond petroleum a national priority.

Ms Eze said stronger investment in productive sectors remains critical for reducing dependence on crude oil and improving economic stability across Nigeria.

According to her, consistent reforms, improved governance, and strategic planning would help the country to maximise its natural resources and attract lasting investments.

She added that natural resources create opportunities, but responsible management determines whether nations achieve long-term prosperity and economic transformation.

The Sao Tome development, therefore, serves as a reminder that energy wealth must be matched with sound policies, innovation and broad-based growth strategies.

For Nigeria, analysts said the future lies in converting resources into diversified prosperity through investment in people, industries and sustainable economic opportunities.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Norway and Saudi Arabia increasingly channelled oil wealth into infrastructure, tourism, logistics, technology and other productive sectors, reducing long-term dependence on crude exports.

The UAE, which discovered commercial oil after Nigeria, transformed vast desert landscapes into global tourism and business destinations through sustained investment in world-class infrastructure and economic diversification.

Today, oil contributes about 30 per cent of the UAE’s GDP, while tourism, trade, aviation, real estate and financial services generate a larger share, offering Nigeria a compelling development model.

(NANFeatures)

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