The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has resigned from office at the request of President Bola Tinubu, PREMIUM TIMES can confirm.

A source in the presidency said Mr Egbetokun was asked to resign at a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Egbetokun is to be replaced by Tunji Disu, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Although the plan has not been officially announced, sources in the presidency and the police headquarters told PREMIUM TIMES that preparations are underway for a formal handover ceremony from Mr Egbetokun to Mr Disu.

Mr Egbetokun was appointed by President Tinubu as the 22nd IGP on 19 June 2023. His substantive appointment was confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council on 31 October that year.

Appointed as IGP at 58, Mr Egbetokun was due to retire on 4 September 2024, upon reaching the mandatory age of 60.

However, the National Assembly amended the police law, allowing him to serve his full four-year term as IG unless removed by the president.

He was thus expected to complete his four-year tenure and remain in office until 31 October 2027.

Despite complaints by many Nigerians, the presidency explained that Mr Egbetokun remained in office legally, citing the amended Police Act 2024, which allows an appointed IGP to serve a fixed four-year term regardless of their age or years of service. He is now 61 years old, and he marked 35 years in service on 3 March 2025.

Mr Egbetokun’s tenure as IGP was marked by several controversies, including human rights abuses.

The presidency has yet to issue a statement confirming Mr Egbetokun’s removal. Calls to presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga and police spokesperson Ben Hundeyin did not go through at the time of this report. However, a source at the presidency said an official announcement would be made later on Tuesday.

More details will be provided in subsequent reports.