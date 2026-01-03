Lagos State remains Nigeria’s most diverse and cosmopolitan city, with many positives and negatives, including being economically ambitious, administratively assertive, yet persistently vulnerable to the pressures of rapid urbanisation.

PREMIUM TIMES’ coverage of the state over the year revealed a megacity increasingly governed through regulation and enforcement, even as long-standing problems in housing, water and sanitation, transport safety, and infrastructure resilience remained unresolved.

From political tension at the Lagos State House of Assembly in January to fatal fires, transport accidents, and demolition threats in December, Lagos’s story in 2025 was less about structural transformation than about containment, managing risks rather than eliminating them.

Early-year politics and institutional vulnerability

The year opened with political upheaval at the Lagos State House of Assembly, where a leadership crisis quickly dominated public attention. When lawmakers convened an emergency plenary session in January, few observers anticipated the outcome. By the end of that sitting, Mudashiru Obasa, Lagos’ longest-serving Speaker, had been removed, and his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, became the first woman to lead the chamber, a historic milestone in a political environment where women remain grossly underrepresented. Since 1999, there has been a negligible number of women speakers leading state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria, reflecting deep-seated cultural, religious, and structural barriers to women’s political participation.

Yet, this milestone also underscored the fragility of institutional stability in Lagos politics. Lawmakers accused Mr Obasa of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial impropriety, and authoritarian leadership. In a statement issued by the Assembly, members cited alleged misappropriation of funds, lack of transparency, and persistent lateness to legislative duties. Mr Obasa’s removal was backed by more than two-thirds of the House, as required under Section 92(2)(c) of the Nigerian constitution.

“We’ve had enough,” Abiodun Tobun, a lawmaker, told journalists, describing the action as necessary to protect the integrity of the legislature. Mr Obasa, who had represented Agege constituency for 18 years and served as Speaker from 2015, rejected his removal, insisting that due process was not followed and dismissing the corruption allegations as “impossible.”

His removal ended nearly a decade of dominance spanning the administrations of Governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during which he wielded significant influence within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Political observers attributed his fall to prolonged tensions with Governor Sanwo-Olu, strained relations between the legislature and executive, and growing unease within the party leadership. Mr Obasa’s public remarks during the 2025 budget presentation, in which he questioned the governor’s competence, reportedly deepened these tensions.

Within weeks, senior APC figures, acting on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, intervened to resolve the crisis. The intervention culminated in Ms Meranda’s resignation and Mr Obasa’s reinstatement as speaker in March, after a reconciliation meeting involving all lawmakers. The episode exposed the extent to which Lagos’ legislative affairs remain influenced by party hierarchy and informal power structures, raising broader questions about the autonomy of democratic institutions in Nigeria’s most influential state.

Building collapses and the cost of weak prevention

Beyond politics, 2025 exposed the human cost of regulatory failure. In January, a building under construction at Northern Vulture Estate in Lekki collapsed, killing a teenager and two adult men and injuring six others.

In April, a three-storey building housing the popular Equal Right Restaurant in Ojodu-Berger gave way, killing one person while 13 others were rescued from the rubble.

Emergency officials attributed the Ojodu collapse to unauthorised structural modifications.

Residents countered that the building had shown visible signs of distress for years and continued to undergo alterations without effective intervention.

Allegations that the property belonged to a serving local government chairman further complicated the case, reviving concerns about selective enforcement and political interference.

Under Lagos planning laws, regulators are empowered to seal distressed buildings and confiscate collapsed properties where violations are established. Whether those powers would be fully exercised became a test of the state’s commitment to accountability.

More broadly, the incidents underscored a recurring pattern: enforcement frequently arrived after disaster, not before. In a city where ageing buildings are routinely repurposed without rigorous integrity assessments, private negligence repeatedly became a public tragedy.

Road crashes: speed, trucks and preventable deaths

Road crashes emerged early in 2025 as one of Lagos’ most persistent public-safety failures. From January to December, PREMIUM TIMES’ reporting showed that the dominant risk factors—speeding, brake failure, dangerous overtaking, one-way driving and poor truck regulation—remained largely unchanged.

January opened with multiple crashes on the Lagos–Ibadan and Lagos–Badagry expressways. On 11 January, a collision involving a Mazda bus, a Mack truck, and a Toyota Hiace at Cway Junction injured at least 11 people.

Later that day, another crash at Age-Mowo killed two people. By month’s end, expressways had already emerged as the deadliest corridors.

February deepened the pattern, with repeated rear-end collisions involving container-laden trucks. On 25 February, a commercial bus rammed into a stationary truck at Ayetoro, killing nine people.

From March through June, crashes linked to speeding, tyre bursts and brake failure claimed dozens of lives, including pedestrians and emergency responders.

July proved especially deadly, with a head-on collision at Atura Bus Stop on the Lagos–Badagry Expressway killing eight people instantly.

The final quarter offered no relief. In November, a brake-failed tipper truck killed three Lagos State University of Science and Technology students near Ikorodu Roundabout.

Fire emergencies and the limits of response

Fire outbreaks remained a defining feature of urban life in Lagos in 2025, affecting informal settlements, markets, hospitals, transport corridors, and high-rise commercial buildings.

The year began with fires in makeshift settlements in Surulere and quickly escalated. In February, infernos at Ladipo Market in Mushin and Owode Onirin Market along Ikorodu Road destroyed goods worth millions of naira. March proved especially deadly when a gas-laden tanker exploded beneath the Otedola Bridge, killing at least two people and destroying vehicles and nearby structures.

By mid-year, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service reported responding to more than 1,000 emergencies. Faster response times helped prevent fatalities in places such as Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital and Obawole, but the second half of the year exposed the limits of reactive firefighting.

In September, a high-rise fire at Afriland Tower on Broad Street killed several occupants through smoke inhalation, renewing scrutiny of fire safety standards in ageing commercial buildings.

In December, tragedy struck again when a fire gutted the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House in Balogun Market. Part of the structure collapsed during the blaze, killing at least five people and prompting the state government to order its demolition. On Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that the death toll had increased to eight. Following a full structural review, the GNI building will be demolished using the safest possible methods. Some surrounding buildings must also be removed,” the governor announced.

Across these incidents, familiar vulnerabilities recurred: congested markets with poor access routes, unsafe electrical installations, unregulated fuel and gas handling, and buildings ill-equipped for emergencies.

2025 made it clear that response alone, no matter how swift, could not replace prevention.

Demolitions and the politics of urban order

If fires revealed Lagos’ safety gaps, demolitions laid bare its governing instincts. From January, the state signalled an aggressive return to urban enforcement following the expiration of its building permit amnesty.

Informal structures on drainage setbacks were cleared across Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Agege, while ultimatums were issued for buildings under high-tension power lines.

By February, enforcement extended to elite spaces, including Banana Island, signalling that demolition was no longer confined to informal settlements. March marked a turning point, as large-scale clearances in Otumara, Ilaje and Baba Ijora displaced thousands and drew condemnation from civil society groups.

The Lagos State Government officials framed demolitions as necessary for flood control, security and environmental protection.

Advocacy groups, however, repeatedly raised concerns about notice periods, due process, compensation and resettlement.

The September demolitions at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo and the December clearances in Oworonshoki—where protests spilt onto the Third Mainland Bridge—became flashpoints in the debate.

By reopening the Building Permit Amnesty Programme in December, the government appeared to acknowledge the limits of pure enforcement. Yet many displaced residents said compensation and relief lagged far behind demolitions, leaving communities destabilised and distrustful.

Electricity concerns

Electricity provision emerged as a major source of public discontent in the state within the year. Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, in April, decried “crazy billing” by Eko Electricity Distribution Company, highlighting a staggering N29 million bill for his official residence in April, up from N2.7 million the previous month.

Residents across Surulere, Isolo, Mafoluku, and Oshodi echoed similar frustrations over estimated billing, arbitrary charges, and slow meter installations. The state’s rural electrification initiatives, including plans for floating solar power plants and new energy hubs, indicated efforts to stabilise supply, but legal challenges and consumer mistrust revealed the depth of systemic issues in the sector.

Socioeconomic vulnerabilities and governance

Reports on flooding and unsafe childbirth in underserved communities spotlighted the uneven distribution of infrastructure across Africa’s largest city, where modern commercial districts coexist with neighbourhoods lacking basic services.

By mid-year, government messaging increasingly emphasised economic performance and Lagos’s global positioning. Revenue generation, international partnerships, and innovation-driven events were showcased alongside initiatives to strengthen youth employability.

The Employability Summit, hosted in June by PREMIUM TIMES, reflected national concerns about youth unemployment and skills development, even as residents contended with rising living costs, worsening traffic congestion, and a strained housing market. The contrast was striking: while Lagos projected confidence as an investment destination, daily risks tied to inadequate housing, transport, and urban services persisted.

Housing emerged as a defining issue in 2025. The Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill, debated mid-year, sought to regulate agency fees, eviction procedures, and rental practices in a city long plagued by exploitative tenancy arrangements. Simultaneously, the Lagos State Government intensified enforcement against illegal buildings, issuing regularisation ultimatums and threatening demolitions in multiple communities.

Officials framed these measures as necessary for safety and urban order, yet experts repeatedly warned that enforcement without adequate affordable housing alternatives risked displacing vulnerable residents and expanding informal settlements. The pattern reflected a broader governance approach in 2025: control through compliance, often without parallel social protections.

Enforcement actions during the festive season, including demolition threats in Oworonshoki and intensified traffic control, illustrated a state apparatus prioritising immediate order over long-term prevention.

Gender-based violence

Public safety challenges were compounded by rising gender-based violence across Nigeria. Activists reported 22 women killed in early 2025, a 240 per cent increase compared to the same period the previous year, and called for a national state of emergency.

Civil society groups highlighted systemic failures, including weak inter-agency coordination, underreporting, and insufficient prosecution of offenders.

The lack of effective follow-through on national initiatives—such as the 2020 inter-ministerial GBV dashboard—underscored gaps in governance and protective infrastructure, even in Lagos, where civil society remains vocal and engaged.

Environmental hazards and flood response

Environmental hazards also shaped the city’s risk landscape. The Lagos State Government projected above-normal rainfall for 2025, with potential flash floods threatening commercial activities, property, and flight operations. Areas including Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe were expected to receive up to 1,978mm of rainfall, exceeding long-term averages.

In response, the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources intensified flood control measures, desilting drainage systems, and coordinating with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to issue timely warnings. Residents were advised to adhere to flood safety guidelines; however, recurrent exposure to extreme weather highlighted persistent urban vulnerability.

Economic and cultural growth

Amid these challenges, economic and cultural initiatives sought to stimulate local growth. The Lagos Tourism Fair, held from 11 to 13 April at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, targeted N5 billion in sales while supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in partnership with the Naija Brand Chick (NBC) trade fair, the event marked the second collaboration between the state and NBC.

According to Idris Aregbe, the special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the fair aligned with broader state strategies for job creation, poverty reduction, and SME growth. “Tourism plays a crucial role in economic activities, facilitating trade and cultural exchange,” he said. NBC founder Nelly Agbogu highlighted Lagos as a strong commercial hub, noting the fair as a platform for entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The 2025 edition featured an expanded marketplace, digital commerce options, discounted shopping opportunities, and interactive business workshops. Organisers introduced digital tools to extend vendor-customer engagement beyond the physical event, while cultural performances, celebrity appearances, and raffles were designed to enhance visibility and attract wider audiences.

The fair projected participation from over 220 vendors and 75,000 attendees, reflecting Lagos’s dual role as a centre for trade and tourism.

Strategic urban planning and transport initiatives

Mr Sanwo-Olu’s urban mobility and infrastructure plans underscored the state’s approach to tackling chronic congestion and public service challenges. Recognising that Lagos’ estimated 23 million residents cannot rely solely on private vehicles, the government invested in multimodal transport networks, including road, rail, and waterways.

The €400 million Omeko Project, with its fleet of high-capacity ferries and upgraded terminals, signalled a deliberate effort to shift commuters to water transport. Similarly, the Teams Plus integrated urban transport system demonstrated a policy focus on seamless connectivity, with electric and compressed natural gas buses linking major transport modes. These measures aim not only to relieve congestion but also to reduce environmental impact and enhance commuter comfort.

Road expansions and maintenance of key expressways, including Lekki-Epe, Ojo Road, and highways in Ikorodu, show the government’s commitment to improving capacity across the city rather than focusing solely on high-profile corridors. Through the blue line and the red line, Lagos also continues to run Nigeria’s most efficient metro rail line, despite its challenges. Coupled with intelligent traffic systems and enforcement campaigns, the state aims to combine infrastructure improvements with behavioural interventions to manage traffic flow effectively.

Also, Mr Sanwo-Olu’s emphasis on waste management and water supply improvements highlights an integrated governance approach, recognising that urban mobility, public health, and utility services are interlinked. Expanding waste collection, recycling, and water treatment infrastructure addresses systemic gaps that compound residents’ daily challenges.

Overall, Lagos’ plans reflect a multi-pronged, long-term vision for sustainable urban living. The success of these initiatives will depend on implementation efficiency, public adoption of alternative transport modes, and continued coordination between state agencies, local governments, and private partners.

Regional connectivity, investment, and environmental enforcement

Lagos featured in national infrastructure developments. The federal government approved a $652 million China Exim Bank financing package for the construction of a road connecting the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to southern states. The project, described as an evacuation corridor for goods, forms part of broader efforts to strengthen trade corridors and industrial logistics in the region.

Wildlife protection

Law enforcement and regulatory action extended to wildlife protection. In one of the largest wildlife trafficking seizures in years, in August, Nigerian customs intercepted more than 1,600 parrots and canaries being exported from Lagos to Kuwait without a permit. The birds, protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), were handed to the National Parks Service for rehabilitation, highlighting ongoing efforts to strengthen environmental governance and curb illegal trade.

Cultural and entertainment highlights

Lagos’s entertainment sector remained vibrant. Nigerian films such as Oversabi Aunty, debuting at N100.5 million, and Funke Akindele’s Behind the Scenes, which crossed N500 million in two weeks, underscored the commercial potential of Nollywood productions and the city’s position as a cultural hub. These successes, coupled with trade fairs and tourism initiatives, demonstrate Lagos’s continuing role as a centre for creative and economic activity, even as broader systemic challenges persist.

Taken together, Lagos in 2025 demonstrates a city negotiating rapid growth and global aspirations while contending with persistent governance and infrastructure gaps. Regulation, enforcement, and high-profile initiatives coexist with recurring accidents, disasters, and social vulnerabilities, underscoring the central tension of Lagos’s trajectory: the challenge is not merely to grow, but to do so in a way that mitigates avoidable risks for its residents.