The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Wednesday, confirmed the death of a teenager alongside two other males in the building collapse at Northern Vulture Estate, Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos.
The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said no fewer than six people were seriously injured.
“A young boy, about 15 years old, and two adult males recovered, were confirmed dead and subsequently bagged by emergency responders.
“They were handed over to SEHMU officials. Also, six victims were rescued alive and attended to by the medical team,” Mr Oke-Osanyintolu wrote.
He added that the collapsed building had been completely demolished and a search and rescue operation was concluded.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a two-storey building under construction was found to have collapsed at the aforementioned location.
The immediate cause of the incident is unknown as further investigation will be conducted.
LASEMA had earlier declared one adult male dead while four others injured, thereafter making the people dead to three.
(NAN)
