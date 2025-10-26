Residents of Ojulari in Oworonshoki, Lagos, reported that demolition teams returned late Saturday night to pull down houses in their community, and operations continued into Sunday morning despite protests and local resistance.

Eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday morning that two bulldozers were deployed for the demolition.

According to them, about 50 police officers sent to the community fired teargas at residents throughout the night. They said the exercise had not stopped as of early Sunday.

“We didn’t sleep at all because the demolition people and police came back after we stopped them in the morning. Even until now, Sunday morning, they are still demolishing,” said Olarenwaju Segun, a resident.

“More than fifty police officers were shooting teargas at protesters as they destroyed buildings. People don’t know where to go. This is unfair to humanity.”

PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that an earlier attempt to demolish homes in the Udi Araba area on Saturday morning was blocked by residents.

Residents first mobilised to stop an early-morning demolition attempt in the Araba and Koka areas, densely populated clusters overlooking the Lagos Lagoon.

“They started demolishing without marking any building,” Adeyemi Lanre, a community mobiliser told PREMIUM TIMES. “We quickly mobilised and blocked them. That was how they stopped and left.”

Some residents accused the Oba of Oworonshoki, Babatunde Saliu, of backing the demolitions to reclaim waterfront land for private development — a claim PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify. But the traditional ruler has denied having a hand in the demolition, explaining that he had himself been a victim of such actions when he ignorantly built on a piece of land that was already acquired by the government.

But Baale of Oworonshoki, Olorunwa Luwa, said the operations were not government-approved.

“If it were the government, they would not come at 12 midnight or 3 a.m. to demolish buildings. People with proper documents are losing their homes,” he said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

Residents reported damage to homes, fences, and walls. Olu Adewusi said, “Children are sleeping on rubble. People have nowhere else to go.”

Victims reject compensation exercise

The Coalition of Oworonshoki Demolition Victims condemned a compensation exercise organised by the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), describing it as “propaganda” and “selective.”

In a statement, the group said only 79 people were shortlisted for compensation out of more than 10,000 affected residents.

They alleged that cheques were handed to palace loyalists who were not affected by the demolitions. The source of the funds remains unclear.

“We reject this mockery of justice,” said Olanrewaju Olusegun and Adewale Ogunnusi in a joint statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday night.

“We demand transparent enumeration, an independent investigation, and adequate compensation for all victims whose homes, shops, and livelihoods were destroyed.”

On Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES reached out to LASURA, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), and the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning for comment.

Calls and messages to officials went unanswered as of press time.

LASURA had previously said compensation had begun for verified property owners as part of an urban regeneration programme.

Director-General Oladimeji Animashaun said 80 beneficiaries received cheques ranging from N3 million to N5 million between Thursday and Friday.

Displaced residents rejected the process as “selective” and “opaque,” alleging many genuine victims were left out while palace affiliates dominated the list.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify these claims.

Residents further claimed a court order restraining further demolitions exists, but this newspaper has yet to see the document.

Background

Demolitions in parts of Oworonshoki have been ongoing since 2023, displacing hundreds of households.

Earlier operations in Araba and Koka were halted by residents. Displaced families have complained of inadequate compensation, destruction of property, and poor coordination by authorities.

Earlier this month, hundreds of protesters marched on Alausa, the seat of the Lagos State Government, in protest against the Oworonshoki demolitions.

The protest coincided, which coincided with the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, saw demonstrators accusing the government of worsening poverty and homelessness.

“Thousands of residents in Oworonshoki have been rendered homeless, with women and children sleeping on the streets,” said Juwon Sanyaolu, National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement.

Hassan Soweto of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) alleged confiscated land was being used for luxury real estate projects.

Addressing the protesters, Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Fatai Mojeed, said the legislature was unaware of any demolition notices allegedly issued by the Oba.

“I will report all your messages to the Speaker when the House resumes from recess,” he said.

Members of the Take It Back Movement and other civic groups said they would continue monitoring Oworonshoki to prevent “illegal demolitions.”

But the government has justified the demolition, saying Oworonshoki is one of the communities earmarked under the state’s comprehensive urban renewal and regeneration plan. The government maintained that the affected structures were unsafe for habitation and constituted environmental hazards.