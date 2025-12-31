Gunmen have killed three residents in an attack on a community in Nasarawa State.

The victims were killed on Tuesday when armed attackers invaded Akunza Ashige community in Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

The Nasarawa State Police Command confirmed the attack on Wednesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, said the command received a distress call following the invasion of the community by gunmen.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed, immediately deployed a detachment of mobile police personnel and other tactical teams to the area,” Mr Nansel said.

He said two corpses were recovered during the initial response, while nine injured persons were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals.

“Unfortunately, one of the injured persons died in the early hours of Wednesday, while others are still receiving treatment,” the police spokesman added.

Mr Nansel said the commissioner has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department and the Assistant Commissioner of Police overseeing operations to carry out a comprehensive investigation to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

“He also extends his condolences to the families of the victims and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the spokesman said.

The police assured residents of Akunza Ashige and surrounding communities that those responsible would be brought to justice, urging the public to remain calm and provide useful information to security agencies.

Previous Nasarawa attack

The Akunza Ashige attack occurred barely a day after armed persons stabbed two Catholic priests during a night raid on the parish house of St Rita Catholic Church, Unity Estate, Mararaba, in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers reportedly invaded the residence around 2.30 a.m. on Monday, stabbing the priests and leaving them in critical condition, while the parish priest escaped unhurt.

The reverend fathers were identified as Comas Baye, the priest in residence and a member of the Knights of St John International, and Chris Pever, a visiting priest and former assistant priest of the parish.

Both priests were taken to the Nativity Catholic Hospital in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for treatment. Mr Pever sustained severe injuries, including a fracture to his left arm, and underwent surgery, while Mr Baye was reported to be battling partial stroke complications. Church sources said both were responding to treatment.

The Abuja Grand Commandery of the Knights of St John International condemned the attack, describing it as a reflection of worsening insecurity around Abuja and neighbouring states.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the heinous, barbaric, and reprehensible attack on Catholic priests at the Parish House of St Rita Catholic Church, Unity Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State,” the group said in a statement signed by its Grand President, Francis Njoku, and Grand Secretary, Etta Peters.

It warned that the incident was part of a broader pattern of attacks on places of worship and religious leaders within the Federal Capital Territory and adjoining states.

There are no indications, so far, that the two attacks in separate local governments of Nasarawa were carried out by the same groups.

Community reacts

Meanwhile, the Migili Youth Association has condemned the Akunza Ashige attack, describing it as a grave threat to peace in the Ashige Chiefdom of Lafia Local Government Area.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct woman in fresh midnight attack in Niger community

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its publicity secretary, Samuel Akala, the group said the violence had deepened fear among residents, especially women, children, and the elderly.

“The senseless act of violence against innocent and law-abiding citizens is an affront to humanity and our shared values,” the association said.

The group called on Governor Abdullahi Sule to deploy more security personnel to vulnerable communities within the chiefdom and ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.