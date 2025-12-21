As the curtain rises on the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, the sense of anticipation across the continent is unmistakable.

Twenty-four nations, shaped by history, hunger and recent form, converge on Morocco chasing Africa’s most prized football crown.

From seasoned giants with continental scars to ambitious outsiders hoping to disrupt the hierarchy, AFCON 2025 promises a collision of pedigree and possibility.

With Morocco and Comoros set to ignite the tournament at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, the stakes could not be higher.

Qualification pathways, recent FIFA rankings, squad value, tactical depth and psychological readiness all shape the pecking order.

Below is a comprehensive, analytical ranking of all 24 teams, not just where they stand, but how far they can realistically go, and who truly has the tools to lift the trophy in January.

Botswana – Fighting the odds (24th)

Ranked 138th in the world, Botswana arrive as AFCON’s lowest-rated side. Their qualification, edging Mauritania and Cape Verde to finish second behind Egypt, was admirable, but Group D, alongside Senegal, DR Congo and Benin, looks unforgiving.

With a squad valued at just €2.5m, progression would require a historic overperformance.

Title chances: Virtually none.

Zimbabwe – Competitive, but limited (23rd)

Zimbabwe proved stubborn in World Cup qualifiers, holding Nigeria to two draws, yet remain 129th globally. Drawn with Egypt, South Africa and Angola in Group B, experience and depth may betray them.

Title chances: Extremely slim

Sudan – Former Kings searching for spark (22nd)

Once African champions, Sudan are winless in eight matches and ranked 118th.

Group E, featuring Algeria and Burkina Faso, offers little mercy. Without a late surge in confidence, survival itself is the battle.

Title chances: Minimal.

Comoros – The Island Dreamers (21st)

Africa’s third-smallest nation returns for a second AFCON appearance, buoyed by Stefano Cusin’s impressive tenure and a €17.9m squad value.

They remain tactically disciplined, which has had an effect lately on their ranking as they moved to 108th in the latest FIFA rankings.

Set to do battle in Group A with hosts Morocco, Mali and Zambia, they are ones to watch out for, as they are dangerous spoilers.

Title chances: Outsiders, but not pushovers.

Tanzania – Facing the giants (20th)

Dropped to 112th from 107th and the lowest-valued team in Group C, Tanzania confront Nigeria, Tunisia and Uganda.

This is only the fourth AFCON appearance for the Tafia Stars.

Defensive resilience may keep scores respectable, but advancement looks unlikely.

Title chances: Unlikely

Mozambique – Experience without edge (19th)

Making their sixth AFCON appearance, Mozambique dropped to 102 after recent setbacks.

With three losses (Morocco, Angola, Guinea), a draw (Chad) and a win (Somalia) in five games, they are not in the best run heading into a group of death.

Group F also consists of Cameroon, Gabon, and the Ivory Coast, and is brutal. On paper, there’s no way they make it out.

Title chances: Extremely low.

Equatorial Guinea – Giant Killers in Waiting (18th)

With Emiliano Nsue as proven firepower and a reputation for upsetting favourites, Equatorial Guinea are dangerous.

However, inconsistency has been their bane with two wins (Kenya, Sao Tome and Principe), two losses (Madagascar, Tunisia), and a draw (Liberia), in their last five games.

Group E presents an opportunity, but consistency remains a concern.

Title chances: Slim, but quarter-finals possible.

Benin Republic – Rohr’s tactical discipline (17th)

Back after six years, Benin under Gernot Rohr bring structure and belief.

Ranked 92nd, and with three straight wins before back-to-back losses against Nigeria and Burkina Faso at the World Cup qualifiers and their last friendly game, they could sneak through Group D as one of the best third-placed teams.

And if they can find their footing just in time, they might spring surprises, making the group’s top 2.

Title chances: Outside bet.

Angola – Momentum builders (16th)

Fresh from a quarter-final run in Ivory Coast, Angola remain steady at 89th.

On a good run of just one defeat in five games, with two wins and two draws, the 2-0 defeat came on home soil against World Champions Argentina in a friendly game to celebrate the nation’s anniversary.

Group B will test them, but their cohesion gives hope.

Title chances: Long shot.

Zambia – Talent searching for balance (15th)

Despite pedigree, Zambia’s recent form is worrying, with eight losses in ten games. This form has seen them drop to 90th in the world, with a ranking score of 1260.06.

Defensive frailties could cost them in Group A, which features Mali, South Africa and Angola. Their opponents possess enough firepower to do damage without breaking too much sweat.

Title chances: Remote unless form turns sharply.

Uganda – Quietly Competitive (14th)

Previously ranked 83rd but now 85th, Uganda’s €5.38m squad has enough bite to compete. The question is whether or how much they are willing to go for it.

Group C is tough, but a very disciplined campaign against the likes of Nigeria amd Tunisia could yield knockout football.

Title chances: Outside contenders.

Gabon – Aubameyang Factor (13th)

78th in the world, but with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still lethal, Gabon’s attack can unsettle anyone.

Group F is fierce, but experience matters, and that is what Gabon has in abundance with the ever-consistent Aubameyang, who has proven this season in club competitions that he hasn’t lost his scoring boots and eyes for goal.

Title chances: Dark horse.

Burkina Faso – Value and versatility (12th)

Valued at over €100m and ranked 62nd, Burkina Faso combine physicality with technical quality.

Doing battle against Algeria, Sudan, and Equatorial Guinea in group E perfectly suits them.

Title chances: Realistic semi-final contenders.

DR Congo – Defensive steel (11th)

Ranked 56th, DR Congo boast defensive stability with Wan-Bissaka, Masuaku and Tuanzebe, with full evidence on display against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the recent World Cup African playoffs final in Rabat.

While the tie ended in a stalemate after 120 minutes, the Congolese pulled through on penalties despite the Super Eagles’ array of talented forwards.

Still on track to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 50 years, the Leopards will be keen to shut their critics in Morocco and show that the performance against Nigeria wasn’t a one-off, but the beginning of greatness for Congolese football.

Their ability to blunt attacks makes them dangerous.

Title chances: Sneaky contenders

South Africa – Bronze-medal belief (10th)

Fresh from AFCON bronze and World Cup qualification, topping a group that has 3 times AFCON winner Nigeria, Bafana Bafana are riding on confidence.

Also, with three wins and two draws, they are one of the form teams going into the tournament, and Group B favours them.

Title chances: Legitimate outsiders

Cameroon – Power and Pedigree (9th)

57th in the world and two wins, two losses and a draw in five games, the inconsistency of the Cameroonians might come to haunt them.

But with a €249m squad and stars like Bryan Mbeumo, Cameroon’s experience is also invaluable, even though some experienced heads like Vincent Aboubakar and Andre Onana have been left out.

If cohesion clicks, they can go deep. How far they can go is left to them, and what they bring on the field of play.

Title chances: Strong.

Mali – Youthful Hunger (8th)

Ranked 53rd and brimming with athleticism, Mali narrowly missed World Cup qualification and would be seeking redemption in Morocco.

But, youth alone doesn’t win the AFCON, and they’ll struggle to make it to the finals, even though Group A looks favourable beyond Morocco on paper.

Title chances: Semi-final calibre

Tunisia – Quiet efficiency (7th)

Unbeaten in four, conceding none, Tunisia’s balance under Sami Trabelsi is impressive. The Carthage Eagles are in Group C along with Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania.

Often underestimated but always dangerous, the North Africans will fancy their chances of not just going beyond the group stage but all the way.

Title chances: Strong outsiders

Côte d’Ivoire – Champions Under Pressure (6th)

Ranked 42nd in the world, the reigning champions boast depth, power, and a €274 million squad. With three wins, a draw, and a loss in their last five games, Cote d’Ivoire would come prepared and, as the defending champions, would leave no stone unturned to move to the next round.

Group F will test them early. Unlike the last edition when their energetic home fans pushed them all the way, the Elephants have all the work to do in Morocco if they are to add another AFCON title to their collection.

Title chances: High, but pressure-laden.

Nigeria – Silver medallists with firepower (5th)

Now ranked 38th, Nigeria will arrive with renewed confidence based on the clubside form of the Super Eagles players.

Their form lately as a nation has been inconsistent at best, with a loss to Egypt in the pre-tournament friendly and being knocked out of the World Cup qualifiers on penalties by DR Congo before that.

Their victories against Gabon and ex-coach Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic, a 4-0 hammering, were a reminder of how devastating the Super Eagles can be when on song.

With the firepower at their disposal, expectations are at least a semi-final; anything less would be a disappointment.

Title chances: Very strong

Algeria – Consistency Kings (4th)

Unbeaten in nine matches and ranked 35th, Algeria combine tactical clarity with experience.

Group E, which contains Equatorial Guinea, Burkina Faso and Sudan, should pose little to no resistance to desert Foxes on their day.

Title chances: Elite contenders

Egypt – Serial winners reloaded (3rd)

With two wins, two draws, and a loss in five games, the seven-time winners are down to 34th in the world and are not in the best run of form.

However, the Egyptian pedigree at AFCON is unmatched, and should be underrated only at one’s peril, as their resilience and tournament nous make them a formidable force.

Mohammed Salah would hope to banish his Liverpool nightmare with a continental crown, and with the supporting cast around him in the Egyptian squad, it’s not impossible.

Title chances: Extremely strong

Senegal – The complete package (2nd)

Balanced, powerful and valued at €288m, Senegal’s spine screams authority. Down to 19th in the world, they are still a very solid side. Sadio Mane, Koulibaly and the likes will be hoping to bring back the glory days.

If any team can be champions of the continent, this Senegalese side definitely can, and anything short of the final would feel like an underachievement.

Title chances: One of the favourites

Morocco – Destiny at home (1st)

Ranked 11th globally, they are currently the leading force in African football. Boasting Africa’s most valuable squad (€416.8m), and fuelled by home support, Morocco enter AFCON 2025 with destiny in sight.

After World Cup semi-final heroics and domestic dominance, this feels like their moment. It’s theirs for the taking. Not lifting the title on home soil would definitely mean failure, based on form, their last run at the World Cup, and home comforts.

It’s theirs to lose.

Title chances: Favourites

Final Word

AFCON 2025 is more than rankings and reputations; it is about nerve, moments and belief.

While Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Nigeria lead the charge, history reminds us that Africa’s biggest tournament always leaves room for surprise. And when the dust settles in Rabat, only one nation will stand tallest.