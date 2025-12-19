In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, may the blessings and peace be upon our beloved master Prophet Muhammad, the last of Prophets, on his family, and all his companions. To Proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! In the rich tapestry of Islamic teachings, the concept of brotherhood holds a profound and cherished place. Brotherhood in Islam transcends mere familial ties; it encompasses the spiritual bond that unites Muslims worldwide. In this sermon, I will delve into the significance of brotherhood in Islam, its roots in Qur’anic verses and Prophetic Hadiths, and the role it plays in the lives of Muslims. As I explore this vital aspect of the faith, I invite you to consider how it can enrich your own spiritual journey.

Brotherhood in Islam, often referred to as “Ukhuwah Islamiyyah,” is a concept deeply ingrained in the faith’s core principles. It signifies a bond of solidarity and mutual support among Muslims. The Qur’an and Hadiths emphasise the importance of fostering this unique connection among the Muslim believers.

Almighty Allah says:

“The believers are but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy.” [Qur’an, 49:10]

This Qur’anic verse underscores the unity of believers, emphasising the need to resolve conflicts amicably and maintain the spirit of brotherhood.

Almighty Allah says:

“The believing men and believing women are allies of one another. They enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong.” [Qur’an, 9:71]

Also this Qur’anic verse emphasises the partnership and mutual support that should exist among Muslim believers.

The Prophetic Hadiths further reinforce the concept of brotherhood in Islam.

Narrated Abu Hurairah (RA): The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“The rights of a Muslim over another Muslim are five: returning the greeting of salam, visiting the sick, following the funeral, accepting invitations, and responding to the one who sneezes.” [Agreed upon: Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim]

Narrated Abu Hurairah (RA): The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“The rights of a Muslim over another Muslim are six.” It was asked: “O Messenger of Allah, what are they?” He (Peace be upon him) replied: “When you meet him, greet him with salam; when he invites you, accept it; when he seeks advice, give it to him; when he sneezes and praises Allah, respond to him; when he falls ill, visit him; and when he dies, follow his funeral.” [Authentic – Narrated by Muslim]

Narrated Abdullah Ibn Umar (RA): The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“A Muslim is the brother of another Muslim; he neither wrongs him nor hands him over to the enemy. Whoever fulfills the need of his brother, Allah will fulfill his need. Whoever relieves a Muslim from a difficulty, Allah will relieve him from a difficulty among the difficulties of the Day of Judgment. And whoever conceals a Muslim’s faults, Allah will conceal his faults on the Day of Judgment.” [Agreed upon: Narrated by Bukhari and Muslim]

Narrated Abu Hurairah (RA): The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“Do not envy one another, do not inflate prices against one another, do not hate one another, do not turn away from one another, and do not undercut each other in trade. Rather, be, O servants of Allah, brothers. A Muslim is the brother of another Muslim. He does not wrong him, nor forsake him, or despise him. Taqwa is here,” — and he (Peace be upon him) pointed to his chest three times. “It is enough evil for a person to hold his Muslim brother in contempt. All of a Muslim is inviolable to another Muslim: his blood, his wealth, and his honour.” And in another narration: “Indeed, Allah does not look at your bodies or your appearances, but He looks at your hearts.” [Agreed upon: Narrated by Muslim and Bukhari]

Narrated a Shaikh from Banu Sulait: He said: I came to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to speak regarding a few captives who had fallen into our hands during the pre-Islamic period. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) was seated, surrounded by people. He was speaking to them, and he was wearing a single cloth with a coarse border. He said: “I heard him say, while pointing with his finger: A Muslim is the brother of another Muslim. He does not wrong him nor forsake him. Taqwa is here, Taqwa is here,” — and he (Peace be upon him) said this pointing to his heart, meaning that Taqwa resides in the heart.” [Hasan – Narrated by Ahmad]

These Prophetic Hadiths exemplify the profound sense of empathy and support that Muslim believers are encouraged to offer one another.

Respected brothers and sisters! Brotherhood in Islam extends beyond mere words; it is a living, breathing concept that shapes the lives of Muslims. It influences their behaviour, interactions, and responsibilities towards one another.

For example, Muslim believers are taught to stand by their fellow Muslim believers in times of need. Whether it’s financial assistance, emotional support, or simply offering a helping hand, brotherhood strengthens the Ummah.

Also resolving conflicts amicably is a key aspect of brotherhood in Islam. Islam encourages open communication and peaceful solutions, preventing discord within the Ummah.

Again, Muslim believers celebrate each other’s successes and share in their sorrows. This unity of emotion brings Muslim believers closer together, fostering a sense of belonging.

Also congregational prayers and acts of worship at the Mosque are a manifestation of brotherhood in action. Praying together strengthens the bond among Muslims.

In addition to nurturing brotherhood within our own communities and localities, it is also our duty as Muslims to extend our help and support to our brothers and sisters in need around the world. One such place that requires our assistance is Gaza, in Palestine. The people of Gaza have been enduring hardship for decades, and it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand.

Your generous donations will provide essential aid and relief to those in need.

Fellow servants of Allah! Brotherhood in Islam is not a mere concept but a way of life that fosters unity, compassion, and support among Muslims. It is rooted in Qur’anic verses and Prophetic Hadiths, shaping the behaviour and interactions of Muslim believers. By embracing the principles of brotherhood, we can strengthen our faith and create a more harmonious and caring Ummah.

Together, we can build a stronger, more connected Muslim Ummah and extend our support to those in need.

Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) emphasised the importance of mutual support among Muslim believers, stating that a Muslim should not oppress or abandon their brother. He highlighted that assisting a fellow Muslim in need brings abundant Allah’s help and reward.

Islam provides a clear framework for interaction among Muslim believers that can enhance any professional relationship. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) outlined six key rights.

These rights include greeting with salam, accepting invitations, offering sincere advice, blessing someone who sneezes and praises Allah, visiting the sick, and attending funerals.

Also the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) illustrated the interconnectedness of Muslim believers by likening them to a building where different parts reinforce each other, interlocking his fingers to demonstrate this point.

And the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) praised the Ash’ariyin tribe for their exceptional solidarity during hardship, noting that they would gather and equally divide their food when faced with scarcity.

Therefore In Islam, brotherhood is highly valued and is seen as a bond that goes beyond blood relations. The Brotherhood of Islam is one of Faith. All Believers in Allah are brothers to one another. Do not hate each other. Do not be jealous of each other. Help and defend each other. Be brothers. And Invite others to this beautiful Brotherhood. – Any non-Muslims who reads this, I humbly INVITE you to believe in One Allah and to worship Him Alone!

All praise is due only to The Almighty Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), the final Messenger and the seal of Prophets.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Jumadal Thani 28, 1447 AH (December 19, 2025).