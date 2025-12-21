The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) on Thursday disclosed plans to host a national summit on elite consensus in the first quarter of 2026.

NILDS’s Director-General, Abubakar Sulaiman, made this known during the public presentation of the National Survey Report and Commissioned Papers on Elite Consensus Development in Nigeria.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, in his opening remarks, said the summit would allow the elites to dialogue on issues geared towards national development.

He described the elite consensus project as a nationally strategic initiative, noting that it provided an evidence-based framework for aligning influential stakeholders around critical reforms needed to drive Nigeria’s development.

He said the event marked the institute’s third major stakeholders’ engagement on catalysing elite consensus, aligning with NILDS’ mandate in research, capacity building, and national development.

According to him, the project began with a methodology workshop in March 2024, drawing academics, civil society actors, and practitioners to shape credible approaches for elite opinion gathering.

He noted that recommendations from the workshop informed a nationwide survey conducted across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, which he said was validated at a workshop in August.

“Findings from the validation exercise were integrated into the final report, now released alongside commissioned papers addressing critical national governance challenges.

“The commissioned papers examined state police frameworks, ethnofederalism and group rights, revenue mobilisation and allocation, and broader issues surrounding elite consensus building in Nigeria,” Sulaiman said.

The director-general appreciated the contributions of stakeholders, scholars, and participants, noting that the project, initiated in 2023, aimed to guide consensus on key national questions.

While acknowledging funding challenges, Mr Sulaiman stressed that national development demanded sacrifice, urging stakeholders to support NILDS in sustaining the project’s momentum.

He commended the project committee chairman, Attahiru Jega, for his dedication to delivering the report and commissioning the studies.

He urged participants to engage with the findings constructively and contribute to building a consensus that can strengthen Nigeria’s unity, governance, and sustainable development.

On his part, Mr Jega, a professor and NILDS’s consultant on the elite consensus projects, said the committee began work in February 2024 with a mandate to drive dialogue, research, advocacy, and consensus among elites.

Mr Jega, a former INEC chairman, noted that the committee’s objectives included drafting a concept note, organising inclusive dialogues, producing publishable research, promoting public advocacy, and laying the groundwork for a national summit on consensus.

He stated that the committee had achieved most of its targets, developing refined survey methodologies through stakeholder workshops held in March 2024, which involved academics, journalists, civil society representatives, professionals, and partners.

“Dedicated academics from universities nationwide served as coordinators and assistants, administering questionnaires to sampled elites across security, finance, politics, labour, traditional institutions, religion, media, judiciary, entertainment, and academia,” Jega said

According to him, the committee was also commissioned to produce papers on elite consensus, state police frameworks, ethno-federalism, citizenship rights, and revenue mobilisation, allocation, and generation in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, Ibrahim Olarewaju, senior special assistant to President Tinubu on the National Assembly, urged translating findings into constitutional and legal reforms.

Mr Olarewaju pledged the government’s continued support for NILDS’ elite consensus project.

Two university teachers- Adeniji Adeyinka of the Department of Political Science, University of Abuja, and Shola Omotola of the Department of Political Science, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti- reviewed the report

They described the committee’s work as timely, comprehensive, and critical to strengthening democratic governance and institutional accountability in Nigeria.

The high point of the event was the official public presentation of the survey report and commissioned papers on NILDS’ elite consensus in Nigeria.