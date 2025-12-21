The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will officially get underway in Morocco later tonight, ushering in four weeks of football, colour and continental rivalry.

Beyond the anticipated action on the pitch, AFCON 2025 is expected to offer a rich cultural showcase, as Africa presents the best of its sport, music and heritage to a global audience.

While hosts Morocco are firmly on everyone’s lips, Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain among the leading contenders for glory as the tournament opens a new chapter in African football history.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) set the tone ahead of kickoff with a star-studded opening concert in Rabat, where Nigerian music icon David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was among the headline performers.

The event, held on Saturday at the Olm Souissi Fan Zone from 6:00 p.m. to midnight local time, preceded the tournament’s opening match on Sunday between hosts Morocco and Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Unique AFCON

AFCON 2025 runs from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, marking the first time the tournament will be staged during the Christmas and New Year period.

It is also Morocco’s second time hosting the competition, having previously staged the finals in 1988.

On the pitch, the opening fixture pits Morocco against Comoros in Group A, with expectations high for the Atlas Lions following their historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has made no secret of his ambition.

“We’re focused on the present because we have to win,” he told the local press ahead of the tournament.

Looking beyond AFCON, he added: “We’re also preparing for the future, because there’s 2026 and 2030 ahead. That’s the goal I have – to build a top-class team with experience that will succeed in 2030.”

The Atlas Lions have been boosted by the return of captain Achraf Hakimi, who recovered from an ankle injury just in time for the tournament.

“He sacrificed himself over the past four or five weeks like no one else could have for his country,” Regragui said. “He’s set an example for the players and the staff. The rehabilitation protocol we set up after his injury has been very successful.”

History also appears to favour the hosts. All but one of the 34 previous opening matches at AFCON finals have featured the host nation, and the trend has largely worked in their favour.

Since the inaugural edition in 1957, hosts have recorded 19 opening-match victories, suffered only five defeats, and drawn nine times.

The lone exception to the tradition of hosts featuring in the opening match came in 1970, when Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire opened the tournament in Sudan.

Ironically, the first-ever AFCON opener ended in disappointment for the hosts, as Sudan lost 2–1 to Egypt in Khartoum in 1957.

Nigeria in the mix

While Morocco carry the weight of expectation, attention in Nigeria is firmly fixed on the Super Eagles, who arrive in Morocco seeking a fourth AFCON crown.

Champions in 1980, 1994 and 2013, Nigeria finished runners-up at the last edition and remain one of the continent’s most consistent forces.

Nigeria landed in Fés on Thursday evening after a final training camp in Cairo, signalling the start of another serious title push.

The Super Eagles will open their Group C campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, before facing Tunisia and Uganda in what promises to be a demanding group.

Head coach Eric Chelle has been clear about the standards expected at the tournament.

Speaking to CAFOnline.com last month, he said: “When you coach Nigeria, you have to win everything.”

The pressure is heightened by Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making AFCON 2025 an opportunity for redemption.

Leadership within the squad has also evolved following the retirement of William Troost-Ekong, with Wilfred Ndidi stepping into the captain’s role, supported by experienced figures such as Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria’s first opponents, Tanzania, are making only their fourth AFCON appearance and were once coached by Nigerian football legend Emmanuel Amuneke.

Despite their limited tournament history, the Taifa Stars are regarded as disciplined and potentially dangerous opponents.

Tunisia and Uganda, Nigeria’s remaining group rivals, bring their own pedigree and history.

Tunisia, champions in 2004, are making their 17th consecutive AFCON appearance, while Uganda have long been awkward opponents for the Super Eagles, dating back to their semi-final victory over Nigeria in 1978.

Beyond the football, AFCON 2025 has raised the stakes financially, with CAF increasing the winner’s prize money from $7 million to $10 million.

As the continent awaits the opening ceremony in Rabat, AFCON 2025 promises drama, culture and high-stakes competition.

For many, the Super Eagles are firmly among the realistic contenders for the ultimate prize in Morocco.