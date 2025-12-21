Fifty years of waiting weigh heavily on Morocco’s golden generation. On the eve of AFCON 2025, the message from the Atlas Lions’ leadership is clear: ambition must walk hand in hand with humility.

Head coach Walid Regragui and captain Achraf Hakimi addressed the press on Saturday at the tournament’s Main Media Centre, barely 24 hours before Morocco kick off their campaign against Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations.

For a host nation desperate to end a half-century continental drought, the stakes could hardly be higher.

Favourites with a warning label

Regragui, still revered across Africa after guiding Morocco to a historic World Cup semi-final run in Qatar in 2022, did not shy away from Morocco’s status as one of the tournament favourites. But the 50-year-old was quick to stress that reputation alone will not deliver silverware.

“We are not hiding it, we are working to win the competition,” Regragui said.

“We have the positive pressure on us, so we are going to exert effort in order to win the competition. We failed in Côte d’Ivoire, but we will have to control our emotions and do the best we can.”

That reference to Côte d’Ivoire cuts deep. Morocco’s early exit at the last AFCON stunned many and reinforced a familiar lesson in African football: pedigree guarantees nothing.

Opening night, added weight

Sunday’s clash with Comoros carries symbolism beyond three points. It is the tournament opener, played on home soil, before a packed and expectant crowd.

Yet Regragui insists Morocco must resist the temptation to be swept away by the occasion.

“All matches are the same, and all games are important. But tomorrow (Sunday) is special because it’s the opening match and it is organised here. So, we want to play good football with humility and respect to our opponents.”

In a competition notorious for shocks, that caution feels less like modesty and more like a survival instinct.

Hakimi: Team first, always

For Hakimi, the spotlight burns even brighter. Fresh off being crowned African Footballer of the Year and widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in world football, the Paris Saint-Germain star arrived at the press conference carrying both expectations and questions about his fitness.

The Moroccan captain has not played competitively in over a month due to injury. Although cleared by the medical team, his availability for the opener remains uncertain.

Hakimi, however, refused to make the moment about himself.

“I will not like to focus on myself because it is a team effort. Whether I’m fit or not, we have a formidable team with good players ready to excel for this country, and that’s what matters most,” he said.

It was a statement that underlined Morocco’s depth and the leadership tone set by their captain.

Respect, Redemption, Responsibility

Hakimi also echoed his coach’s call for respect, reminding both fans and players that AFCON rarely follows the script.

“This is a long-awaited moment for us since we were eliminated from the last edition, so we have prepared very well to bring home the victory. We will have to respect our opponents and hope to give our fans the joy that they deserve.”

For Morocco, AFCON 2025 is more than another tournament. It is a chance to convert global admiration into continental dominance, to prove that their World Cup heroics were not an isolated peak but the foundation of an era.

The journey begins on Sunday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, when Morocco face Comoros in a match that will test not just their quality, but also their discipline, patience, and humility.

For the Atlas Lions, glory is the goal. The path, they insist, must be walked with respect.