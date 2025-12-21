The Nigerian Army troops, under Operation Hadin Kai, have neutralised more than 21 terrorists in a fierce encounter in Sojiri and Kayamla villages along the Damboa–Maiduguri Road in Borno.

This operation was carried out in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

The source said the encounter, which occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, followed credible intelligence of a large gathering of terrorists along the axis, suspected to be preparing for coordinated attacks.

He said the troops immediately mobilised and made contact with the terrorists, estimated at 100, at noon on Saturday.

According to him, despite attempts by an additional group to flank our forces, troops held their ground, employing superior firepower.

“At least 17 bodies were confirmed at the scene, with more suspected as blood trails were observed leading into nearby bushes.

“Items recovered included arms, ammunition, and other logistics, as troops continued to apply pressure to deny the terrorists freedom of movement.

“A tactical withdrawal was carried out to stabilise the situation and allow troops to regroup, with morale reported as high despite the intensity of the encounter,” he said.

The source reiterated the commitment of the military to sustaining offensive operations to protect Maiduguri, Damboa, and the surrounding communities in the North-east.

