The National Sports Commission (NSC) has commended Team Nigeria for its outstanding performance and exemplary conduct at the recently concluded African Youth Games.

The NSC described the outing as a strong reflection of the nation’s vast grassroots talent and a promising future for Nigerian sports.

Director General of the Commission, Bukola Olopade, praised the athletes, coaches, and support staff for their dedication and commitment, with special recognition given to the grassroots development team.

“Let me first of all thank the entire team, but especially the grassroots team. This performance is a testament to the amazing pool of talent we have in Nigeria. I have no doubt that many of the budding stars discovered from this championship will eventually become world beaters,” Mr Olopade said.

The NSC also expressed deep appreciation to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) under the leadership of Habu Gumel, for its continued guidance and support throughout the Games.

“As we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Nigeria, I urge all participants to be proud of one another and of yourselves. Always remember that youth games are developmental platforms and not solely for laurels. You have all done exceedingly well,” the commission added.

In a separate message, the Director General of the National Sports Commission applauded the athletes and officials, emphasising the long-term vision behind youth sports investments.

“What we have seen at the African Youth Games reinforces our belief in structured grassroots development. These athletes represent the future of Nigerian sports, and the NSC remains committed to providing the right pathways, exposure, and support to help them transition from promising talents to global champions,” Mr Olopade said.

“We are proud of Team Nigeria, not just for the medals won, but for the discipline, growth, and resilience displayed throughout the Games,” he added.

The NSC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening youth development frameworks nationwide, ensuring that talents identified at competitions like the African Youth Games are nurtured sustainably.

“On behalf of the Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and myself, we thank everyone for the wonderful job done,” the statement concluded.