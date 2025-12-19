President Bola Tinubu will present the ₦58.18 trillion 2026 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly today.

The two chambers of the National Assembly have already approved the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), which form the foundation of the proposed budget.

The Senate approved the framework on Tuesday, while the House of Representatives followed on Thursday after extensive debates, during which some lawmakers raised concerns over key parameters of the framework.

This is President Tinubu’s third full budget since he assumed office in May 2023.

He notified lawmakers of his intention to present the budget through a letter transmitted on Wednesday by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The proposed 2026 budget outlines total expenditure of ₦54.46 trillion and includes a new borrowing plan of ₦17.88 trillion, comprising both domestic and foreign loans. Projected revenue stands at ₦34.33 trillion, while debt servicing is estimated at ₦15.52 trillion.

Capital expenditure is pegged at ₦20.131 trillion. Pensions, gratuities, and retirees’ benefits are estimated at ₦1.376 trillion, while statutory transfers are projected at ₦3.152 trillion. The sinking fund is set at ₦388.54 billion. Total recurrent (non-debt) expenditure is estimated at ₦15.265 trillion, with special interventions for recurrent and capital spending pegged at ₦200 billion and ₦14 billion, respectively.

The proposal is based on a benchmark oil price of $60 per barrel, daily domestic crude oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day (mbpd), and an exchange rate of ₦1,512 to the dollar. Inflation is projected at 16.5 per cent, while GDP growth is estimated at 4.68 per cent, largely driven by anticipated gains from ongoing tax reforms.

President Tinubu is submitting the budget less than two weeks before the end of the year. Unlike the January–December budget cycle introduced under the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, the current administration has not maintained a fixed fiscal calendar, resulting in overlapping budgets within a single fiscal year

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of the budget presentation from the National Assembly. Also, follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and X.

2:51 p.m.

The House of Representatives reconvened plenary to the arrival of President Bola Tinubu, scheduled for 3 p.m.

Senators thereafter moved to the House Chamber for the commencement of the joint session of the National Assembly.

The joint session is statutorily chaired by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, with Speaker Abbas Tajudeen serving as co-chair.

During Thursday’s plenary, the Chief Whip of the House, Usman Bello, moved a motion for President Bola Tinubu to be admitted into the chamber.

2:58 p.m.

President Tinubu’s convoy arrives at the National Assembly complex, while the lawmakers have already taken their seats in the House of Representatives to receive him.

2:59 p.m.

President Bola Tinubu entered the chamber for the joint session of the National Assembly.

Mr Tinubu arrived alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima and other members of his entourage.

Upon the President’s arrival at the podium, lawmakers rose to take the National Anthem, as directed by the presiding officer, Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Members of the President’s entourage included Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, and National Chairman of the APC Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as several governors and ministers.

Mr Akpabio subsequently welcomed President Tinubu and his entourage to the joint session.

3:00 p.m.

The president has entered the chamber of the House of Representatives. The lawmakers stood up immediately for the National Anthem.

3:02 p.m.

The president has taken his seat. While the session is being presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the House Speaker, Abass Tajudeen.

3:04 p.m.

The senate president directed Abia North Senator, Orji Kalu, to lead the joint session in a Christian prayer. The senator is praying for the president’s success, the National Assembly and Nigerians.

3:03 p.m.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio called the joint session to order. He invited Senator Uzor Kalu to lead members in a Christian prayer, followed by Garba Maidoki, who led the Muslim prayer.

3:08 p.m.

Mr Akpabio is welcoming President Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to the joint session. He is also welcoming the entourage of the president, which includes state governors and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress

3:10 p.m.

The senate president said the joint sitting of the National Assembly is very rare in the history of Nigeria’s democracy. He said the lawmakers have assembled to engage in building a stronger future for generations to come.

Mr Akpabio welcomed President Tinubu and his entourage to the joint session, as well as all members present

Addressing the chamber, Mr Akpabio said the gathering marked a “defining national conversation about our priorities as a people, our responsibilities as leaders, and our collective resolve to build a stronger and more just future for generations to come.”

He commended the president for his punctuality, noting that it was unprecedented, and extended congratulations on behalf of the members of the National Assembly.

Mr Akpabio described the National Assembly as the President’s political birthplace, “the cradle of your public service journey and the crucible in which your leadership was tested, refined, and ultimately forged for national destiny.”

Highlighting the value of cooperation between the executive and legislative arms, Mr Akpabio stressed that national progress depends on institutions working in concert.

He observed that while some view collaboration between the National Assembly and the executive as a sell-out, history demonstrates otherwise.

“Nations advance when the executive and legislature work together and falter when the two become locked in hostilities,” he said, citing Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal in the United States as an example of an effective executive-legislature partnership that reshaped society.

3:15 p.m.

Mr Akpabio said a nation’s budget will tell how it cares about security. He said figures in the 2026 figures will serve as a roadmap for the national renewal.

He acknowledged the high cost of living and insecurity in the country and noted that the country is in a period of restoring public trust. He also maintained that although the economic reforms of the president are harsh, but are now yielding positive results.

3.26 p.m.

Mr Akpabio emphasised that the nation thrives when state organs act as partners under the Constitution rather than as adversaries.

“The present remains consistent. When the organs of state treat each other as adversaries, the nation pays the price. But when they act as partners, stability deepens, reforms take root, and progress becomes possible,” he said.

3:22 p.m.

Mr Akpabio said the Tinubu government is restoring the long-standing public trust in governance in Nigeria. He said prosperity is on the way for Nigeria.

The senate president also acknowledged that there’s poverty in the country and said the lawmakers are also sharing in the pains of Nigerians.

3.28 p.m.

Mr Akpabio noted the challenges Nigerians have faced over the past year, including rising costs for families, economic adjustments by businesses, youth concerns about fairness and opportunities, and persistent insecurity.

“Yet, history teaches us that Nigeria does not retreat in the face of difficulty.

We confront challenges with resilience, shared purpose, and the belief that tomorrow can be better than today,” he said.

3. 32 p.m.

Mr Akpabio sympathised with those who have lost their lives as a result of the insecurity challenges and noted that the government is working hard to fight insecurity.

He also congratulated President Tinubu for deploying Nigerian military troops to the Benin Republic to restore peace and protect democratic institutions in the neighbouring West African country.

3.33 p.m.

Highlighting the role of government and citizens, Mr Akpabio said, “Every challenge before us is an invitation to build a more equitable economy, secure our communities, restore trust in public life, and ensure that the promise of Nigeria is delivered today.”

3:24 p.m.

Mr Akpabio begs Mr Tinubu to reconsider the withdrawal of police personnel from VIPs and exclude lawmakers from the directive

3:51 p.m.

President Tinubu has mounted the podium. He said he’s happy to be in the midst of the lawmakers.

The president greeted the governors, ministers and all members of his entourage.

Mr Akpabio said, “As we direct the security agencies to withdraw policemen from critical areas, some members have asked me to inform you that they may not be able to go home today because of this change. We plead with you, Mr President, for a review of the decision.”

Mr Akpabio invites President Tinubu to present the 2026 budget.

Mr Tinubu begins his address.

3:38 p.m.

Mr Tinubu is speaking on abandoned projects and running multiple budgets.

The president acknowledged that operating multiple budgets in a single year is a problem and pledged that his administration will terminate the operation of multiple budgets soon. He assured that all existing budgets running concurrently will be concluded by March 2026.

Mr Tinubu said, “The remark of the senate president has got me relaxed. I’m happy to be back in a club of great people, great minds, great thinkers, and the essence of our democracy.

Members of the cabinet that are here, your excellencies, the governors, past and present, members of this honourable hallow chamber, it is good to be back.

The president has started introducing the budget. He said the budget is aimed at ensuring stability and developing the nation. He said the budget aims to further develop the nation’s economy, claiming that Nigeria’s economy is increasing, and food items commodities, and energy prices have been stabilised.

He noted that production has improved, security is improving and thanked the National Assembly members for passing the Tax Reforms Bill, saying that it is restoring investors’ confidence.

The president said the 2025 budget performed poorly in the third quarter of the year by recording N18.6 trillion, representing 61 per cent projected target. He acknowledged that the government’s record is poor.

The president assured that the government will spend with purpose. He said the 2026 budget is anchored on reality.

On the budget parameters, he said the expected total revenue is N58 trillion, debt servicing N3.5 trillion, Recurrent Non-debt expenditure N15.2 trillion and capital expenditure is N26 trillion.

Mr Tinubu said his government will invest in security with “clear accountability for outcomes,” emphasising that security spending must translate into real results.

He added that the priority will be to increase the fighting capability of the armed forces and other security agencies through personnel expansion and procurement of cutting-edge platforms and equipment.

Mr Tinubu said his administration is pursuing a new era of criminal justice aimed at stamping out terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and other violent crimes.

President Tinubu explained that the government is resetting the national security architecture by establishing a new national counterterrorism doctrine, anchored on unified command, intelligence, community stability, and counterinsurgency.

“This new doctrine will fundamentally change how we confront terrorism and other violent crimes that have become existential threats to our corporate survival and have heightened anxiety among our people.”

Mr Tinubu said no nation can grow beyond the quality of its people, noting that the 2026 Budget strengthens investments in education, skills, healthcare, and social protection.

In education, he said the government is expanding access to higher education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, which has supported over 418,000 students in partnership with 229 tertiary institutions nationwide.

The president said his government is establishing a new national security architecture to stabilise the community and counter terrorism. He said non-state actors will now be regarded as terrorists and that bandits and those financing terrorism will be targeted.

On human capital development, the president said the budget will increase access to higher education through the national education loan.

On healthcare, the president highlighted that investment in the sector accounts for 6 per cent of the total budget, excluding liabilities.

Mr Tinubu said the 2026 Budget will be guided by three practical commitments

On procurement, he said the government has already embarked on procurement reforms to ease government contracts and enforce procedures.

He noted that all MDAs will be mandated to make Nigerian-made goods as their products to promote local products and strengthen competition in the Nigerian market.

“Better spending: prioritising projects that can be completed, measured, and felt by citizens.”

4:05 p.m.

President Tinubu is about to lay the budget before the joint session. He prayed for the country.

“Better revenue mobilisation through efficiency, transparency, and compliance, especially from GOEs and improved oil and gas sector governance.”

“Better accountability: strengthening procurement discipline, monitoring, and reporting so Nigerians can see what their money is funding.”

4:07 p.m.

The senate president is now presiding over the joint session. He appreciated the president for laying the budget and showing the spirit of Nigerians. He jokingly said the president was able to overcome the cartel that almost blocked his way.

4:09 p.m.

Mr Akpabio invited Speaker Tajudeen to give the vote of thanks.

Mr Tajudeen described the occasion of the 2026 budget presentation as a demonstration of democracy at its strongest.

He commended Mr Tinubu for his faith in democratic institutions and his conviction that sustainable national renewal is achieved through partnership rather than proclamation.

Reflecting on the fiscal year now ending, Mr Tajudeen said the story of 2025 is one of regained stability, renewed confidence, and steady progress, noting that the economy, which had previously struggled, is now firmly repositioning itself for sustained growth.

Speaker Tajudeen told President Tinubu that the focus should be on strengthening the reform agenda rather than merely widening it.

“Mr. President, rather than widening the reform agenda, the challenge is strengthening it.”

Speaker Tajudeen told President Tinubu that the focus should be on strengthening the reform agenda rather than merely widening it.

“Mr. President, rather than widening the reform agenda, the challenge is strengthening it.”

Speaker Tajudeen said Nigeria recorded positive growth in 2025, placing the country among the stronger nations in sub-Saharan Africa. He said food inflation has been declared and production has increased.

The Speaker quoted the National Bureau of Statistics records, showing the progress of Nigeria’s economic growth.

The speaker emphasised the urgency of realism in budgeting, discipline in execution, and diversification in revenue planning, noting that critical budgets must be built on prudent assumptions and resilient frameworks.

He commended President Tinubu for his determination and resolution that Nigeria must stop operating multiple budgets in one fiscal year. He said the National Assembly welcomes the development and assured that the 2026 budget will be achievable.

Speaker Tajudeen further noted that members of the National Assembly are ambassadors of Mr Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaker Tajudeen further noted that members of the National Assembly are ambassadors of Mr Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He emphasised that security remains a top priority in the 2026 budget and beyond. According to him, the National Assembly is committed to ensuring that resources allocated to security translate into measurable, lasting improvements in safety across the federation.

He also highlighted the implementation of new tax laws as a significant feature of the 2026 fiscal year. These reforms, he said, broaden the tax base, enhance equity, simplify compliance, reduce leakages, and strengthen non-oil revenues, ensuring that the 2026 budget is anchored in sustainable revenue rather than deferred obligations.

Speaker Tajudeen has finished addressing the joint sitting. Lawmakers rose to appreciate the Speaker.

The senate president immediately took over presiding over the joint sitting.

4:24 p.m.

Mr Akpabio directed the congregation to rise for the national anthem to allow the president to step out of the chamber.

4:26 p.m.

The lawmakers and everyone in the chamber have risen to sing the national anthem. The president and his entourage are now stepping out of the chamber.

4:30 p.m. While the president and his entourage have stepped out of the chamber of the House of Representatives, where the joint session was held, some dignitaries, including lawmakers and ministers, are addressing the press outside the chamber as a side event of the budget defence.

The Minister of Information, Mohammad Idris, while speaking on the insecurity challenges of the country, reiterated that the government is serious about fighting insecurity and prosecuting those aiding and abetting criminals. He assured that in no time, the current insecurity challenges of the country will soon be a thing of the past.

Mr Akpabio called on the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to adjourn the joint sitting.

The House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, also moved the adjournment on the House side, formally bringing the session to a close.

2026 BUDGET SPEECH

“BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION, RENEWED RESILIENCE AND SHARED PROSPERITY”

Presented by:

His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, At the Joint Session of the National Assembly, Abuja, Friday, 19 December 2025

PROTOCOLS

o Distinguished Senate President,

o Rt. Honourable Speaker and Honourable Members of the House of Representatives,

o Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly,

o Fellow Nigerians,

1. I am here today to fulfil an essential constitutional obligation by presenting the 2026 Appropriation Bill to this esteemed Joint Session of the National Assembly for your consideration.

2. This budget represents a defining moment in our national journey of reform and transformation. Over the last two and a half years, my government has methodically confronted long‑standing structural weaknesses, stabilised our economy, rebuilt confidence, and laid a durable foundation for the construction of a more resilient, inclusive, and dynamic Nigeria.

3. Though necessary, the reforms have not been painless. Families and businesses have faced pressure; established systems have been disrupted; and budget execution has been tested. I acknowledge these difficulties plainly. Yet, I am here, today, to assure Nigerians that their sacrifices are not in vain. The path of reform is seldom smooth, but it is the surest route to lasting stability and shared prosperity.

4. Today, I present a Budget that consolidates our gains, strengthens our resilience, and takes this country from out of the dark tunnel of hopelessness, from survival to growth.

5. The 2026 Budget is themed: “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity”. It reflects our determination to lock in macroeconomic stability, deepen competitiveness, and ensure that growth translates into decent jobs, rising incomes, and a better quality of life across for every Nigerian.

6. Mr. Chairman, Leaders of the National Assembly, while the global outlook continues to improve, this Budget aims to further strengthen our Nigerian economy to benefit all our citizens.

7. I am encouraged that our reform efforts are already yielding measurable results:

1) Our economy grew by 3.98 per cent in Q3 2025, up from 3.86 per cent in Q3 2024.

2) Inflation has moderated for eight consecutive months, with headline inflation declining to 14.45 per cent in November 2025, from 24.23 per cent in March 2025. With stabilising food and energy prices, tighter monetary conditions, and improving supply responses, we expect the deflationary trend to persist over the 2026 horizon, barring major supply shocks.

3) Oil production has improved, supported by enhanced security, technology deployment, and sector reforms.

4) Non‑oil revenues have expanded significantly through better tax administration.

5) Investor confidence is returning, reflected in capital inflows, renewed project financing, and stronger private‑sector participation.

6) Our external reserves rose to a 7‑year high of about US47 billion dollars as of last month, providing over 10 months of import cover and a more substantial buffer against shocks.

8. These outcomes are not accidental or lucky. They are the consequence of our difficult policy choices. Our next objective is to deepen our gains in pursuit of enduring and inclusive prosperity.

9. Mr. Chairman, Distinguished Members, our 2025 budget implementation faced the realities of transition and competing execution demands. As of Q3 2025, we recorded:

· 18.6 trillion naira in revenue — representing 61% of our target; and

· 24.66 trillion naira in expenditure — representing 60% of our target.

10. Following the extension of the 2024 capital budget execution to December 2025, a total of 2.23 trillion naira was released for the implementation of 2024 capital projects as of June 2025.

11. While fiscal challenges persisted, the government met its key obligations. However, only 3.10 trillion naira — about 17.7% of the 2025 capital budget — was released as of Q3, reflecting the emphasis on completing priority 2024 capital projects during the transition period.

12. Let me be clear: 2026 will be a year of stronger discipline in budget execution. I have issued directives to the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, the Accountant‑General of the Federation, and the Director‑General of the Budget Office of the Federation to ensure that the 2026 Budget is implemented strictly in line with the appropriated details and timelines.

13. We expect improved revenue performance through the new National Tax Acts and the ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector — reforms designed not merely to raise revenue, but to drive transparency, efficiency, fairness, and long‑term value in our fiscal architecture.

14. I have also provided clear and direct guidance regarding Government‑Owned Enterprises. Heads of all agencies have been directed to meet their assigned revenue targets. To support this, we will deploy end‑to‑end digitisation of revenue mobilisation — standardised e‑collections, interoperable payment rails, automated reconciliation, data‑driven risk profiling, and real‑time performance dashboards — so leakages are sealed, compliance is verifiable, and remittances are prompt. These targets will form core components of performance evaluations and institutional scorecards. Nigeria can no longer afford leakages, inefficiencies, or underperformance in strategic agencies. Every institution must play its part.

15. Mr Chairman and fellow Nigerians, the 2026 Budget is guided by four clear objectives:

1) Consolidate macroeconomic stability;

2) Improve the business and investment environment;

3) Promote job‑rich growth and reduce poverty; and

4) Strengthen human capital development while protecting the vulnerable.

16. In short: we will spend with purpose, manage debt with discipline, and pursue broad-based, sustainable growth.

17. Distinguished Members, the 2026 Federal Budget is anchored on realism, prudence, and growth.

18. The key aggregates are as follows:

1) Expected total revenue is 34.33 trillion naira.

2) Projected total expenditure is 58.18 trillion naira, including 15.52 trillion naira for debt servicing.

3) Recurrent (non‑debt) expenditure is 15.25 trillion naira.

4) Capital expenditure will be 26.08 trillion.

5) The Budget deficit is expected to be 23.85 trillion naira, representing 4.28% of GDP.

19. These numbers are not mere accounting lines. They are a statement of national priorities. We remain firmly committed to fiscal sustainability, debt transparency, and value‑for‑money spending.

20. The 2026–2028 Medium‑Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper sets the parameters for this Budget. Our projections are based on:

1) a conservative crude oil benchmark of US64.85 dollars per barrel;

2) crude oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day; and

3) an average exchange rate of 1,400 naira to the US Dollar for the 2026 fiscal year.

21. We will continue to reduce waste, strengthen controls, and ensure that every naira borrowed or spent delivers measurable public value.

22. Our allocations reflect the Renewed Hope Agenda and the practical needs of Nigerians. Key sectoral provisions include:

1) Defence and security: 5.41 trillion naira

2) Infrastructure: 3.56 trillion naira

3) Education: 3.52 trillion naira

4) Health: 2.48 trillion naira

23. These priorities are interlinked. Without security, investment will not thrive. Without educated and healthy citizens, productivity will not rise. Without infrastructure, jobs and enterprises will not scale. This Budget is, therefore, designed to provide a single, coherent programme of national renewal.

A. National Security and Peacebuilding

24. National Security remains the foundation of development. The 2026 Budget strengthens support for:

· modernisation of the Armed Forces;

· intelligence‑driven policing and joint operations;

· border security and technology‑enabled surveillance; and

· community‑based peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

25. We will invest in security with clear accountability for outcomes — because security spending must deliver results. To secure our country, our priority will remain on increasing the fighting capability of our armed forces and other security agencies and boosting the effectiveness of our fighting forces with cutting-edge equipment and other hardware.

26. We will usher in a new era of criminal justice. We will show no mercy to those who commit or support acts of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom and other violent crimes.

27. Our administration is resetting the national security architecture and establishing a new national counterterrorism doctrine — a holistic redesign anchored on unified command, intelligence gathering, community stability, and counter – insurgency. This new doctrine will fundamentally change how we confront terrorism and other violent crimes.

28. Under this new architecture, any armed group or gun-wielding non-state actors operating outside state authority will be regarded as terrorists.

29. Bandits, militias, armed gangs, armed robbers, violent cults, forest-based armed groups and foreign-linked mercenaries will all be targeted. We will go after all those who perpetrate violence for political or sectarian ends, along with those who finance and facilitate their evil schemes.

B. Human Capital Development: Education and Health

30. No nation can grow beyond the quality of its people. The 2026 Budget strengthens investments in education, skills, healthcare, and social protection.

31. In education, we are expanding access to higher education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. Over seven hundred and eighty eight thousand students have been supported, in partnership with two hundred and twenty nine tertiary institutions nationwide.

32. In healthcare, I am pleased to highlight that investment in healthcare is 6 per cent of the total budget size, net of liabilities.

33. We also appreciate the support of international partners. Recent high‑level engagements with the Government of the United States have opened the door to over 500 million United States dollars for health interventions across Nigeria. We welcome this partnership and assure Nigerians that these resources will be deployed transparently and effectively.

C. Infrastructure and Economic Productivity

34. Across the nation, projects of all shapes and sizes are moving from vision to reality. These include transport and energy infrastructure, port modernisation, agricultural reforms, and strategic investments to unlock private capital.

35. We will take decisive steps to strengthen agricultural markets. Food security shall remain a national priority. The 2026 Budget focuses on input financing and mechanisation; irrigation and climate‑resilient agriculture; storage and processing; and agro‑value chains.

36. These measures will reduce post‑harvest losses, improve incomes for small holders, deepen agro‑industrialisation, and build a more resilient, diversified economy.

37. In 2026, the Bank of Agriculture plans to plant confidence back into our soil; mechanising through seven regional hubs, protecting harvests with fair prices and substantial reserves, providing affordable finance to millions of small holders and growing export value. Under the plan, Nigerian farmers will cultivate one million hectares, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and prove that prosperity can rise through better use of our God given land.

D. Procurement

38. Starting in November last year, the government has embarked upon a comprehensive framework of procurement reforms. These reforms have enhanced efficiency and generated significant cost savings for the government, resulting in resulting in reduced processing times for Government contracts and better enforcement procedures directed against erring contractors and government officials.

39. Our Nigeria First Policy has been established to encourage self-sufficiency and sustainable growth within Nigeria by promoting domestic products and businesses. By mandating that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) consider Nigerian-made goods and local companies as their primary option, the policy aims to support local industries, create job opportunities, and reduce dependency on imported items. This bold new approach is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises, foster innovation, and ultimately contribute to the country’s overall economic development.

40. Distinguished Members and fellow Nigerians, the most significant budget is not the one we announce. It is the one we deliver.

41. Therefore, 2026 will be guided by three practical commitments:

1) Better revenue mobilisation through efficiency, transparency, and compliance.

2) Better spending by prioritising projects that can be completed, measured, and felt by citizens.

3) Better accountability through strengthening of procurement discipline, monitoring, and reporting.

42. We will build trust by matching our words with results, and our allocations with outcomes.

43. Distinguished Members of the National Assembly, fellow Nigerians, the 2026 Budget is not a budget of promises; it is a Budget of consolidation, renewed resilience and shared prosperity. It builds on the reforms of the past two and a half years, addresses emerging challenges, and sets a clear path towards a more secure, more competitive, more equitable, and more hopeful Nigeria.

44. I commend the people of this country for their understanding and resilience. My administration remains committed to easing the burdens of the transition to a more stable and prosperous nation. We promise to make sure that the benefits of reform reach households and communities across the Federation.

45. In united purpose between the Executive and the Legislature; and with the resilience of the Nigerian people, we will deliver the full promise of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

46. It is, therefore, with great pleasure that I lay before this distinguished Joint Session of the National Assembly; the 2026 Appropriation Bill of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, titled: “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity”. I seek your partnership in charting the nation’s fiscal course for the coming year.

47. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

48. Thank you.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President, Commander-in-Chief of The Armed Forces,

Federal Republic of Nigeria