As Morocco prepares to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, memories return to the last time the North African country staged Africa’s biggest football event.

That was in 1988, when Nigeria’s Super Eagles came within one match of continental glory but were edged out in the final.

The 1988 Africa Cup of Nations was the 16th edition of the tournament and ran from 13 to 27 March.

Matches were played in just two venues; Rabat and Casablanca, at the Stade Moulay Abdellah and the Stade Mohamed V.

The competition featured just eight teams, split into two groups of four. With a compact format and no room for recovery, every match carried significant weight.

Group-stage discipline

Nigeria were drawn in Group B alongside Cameroon, Egypt and Kenya, with all their matches played in Rabat.

The Super Eagles opened their campaign on 14 March 1988 with a convincing 3–0 win over Kenya. Rashidi Yekini scored the opener, while Humphrey Edebor and Ndubuisi Okosieme completed the rout, giving Nigeria early control of the group.

Three days later, Nigeria faced Cameroon in a closely fought encounter that ended 1–1.

Sam Okwaraji gave Nigeria an early but the Indomitable Lions clawed their way back before the first half ended . The result hinted at the balance between both sides, a theme that would define the tournament.

Nigeria rounded off the group stage with a 0–0 draw against Egypt on 20 March.

Though lacking goals, the match was tactically disciplined. The draw was enough to see Nigeria finish top of Group B with four points, ahead of Cameroon on goal difference.

Egypt placed third, while Kenya finished bottom.

Narrow escape in semi-finals

Nigeria met Algeria in the semi-finals on 23 March 1988 at the Stade Moulay Abdellah. Algeria had finished second in Group A behind hosts Morocco and came into the match with confidence.

The Super Eagles struck first through a lucky own goal, but Algeria responded to level the score deep into the second half, pushing the match into extra time. With no winner after 120 minutes, the tie was decided by penalties.

In a long and tense shootout, Nigeria prevailed 9–8, booking a place in the final. The victory came at a cost, however, as the physical and emotional demands of the match were evident.

Final heartbreak in Casablanca

The final took place on 27 March 1988 at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, before a crowd. It was a repeat of the earlier group-stage meeting between Nigeria and Cameroon, but with far higher stakes.

The match was cagey and tightly contested.

After a goal scored by Henry Nwosu was “controversially” disallowed, Cameroon were awarded a penalty in the second half, which Emmanuel Kunde converted in the 55th minute.

Nigeria pressed for an equaliser but were unable to break down a well-organised Cameroonian defence.

The match ended 1–0, handing Cameroon their second Africa Cup of Nations title and consigning Nigeria to a runners-up finish.

Speaking with the Guardian Newspaper, Henry Nwosu said he believes Nigeria were denied the 1988 AFCON title by poor officiating, insisting that “If we had VAR in 1988, Nigeria would have won the 1988 AFCON,” after his headed goal was disallowed and Cameroon scored from what he described as a questionable penalty.

Tournament context

Algeria went on to claim third place after defeating hosts Morocco in the playoff, while Morocco finished fourth despite strong home support.

Cameroon’s triumph was built on experience and balance, with Roger Milla named the tournament’s best player and his compatriot Joseph-Antoine Bell recognised as the best goalkeeper.

The golden boot was shared among four players — Lakhdar Belloumi of Algeria, Roger Milla of Cameroon, Egypt’s Gamal Abdelhamid and Côte d’Ivoire’s Abdoulaye Traoré — each scoring two goals in a tournament that produced 23 goals across 16 matches.

Nigeria were represented in the CAF Team of the Tournament through Stephen Keshi in defence and Rashidi Yekini in attack, reflecting the Super Eagles’ strong overall performance.

What Morocco 1988 meant for Nigeria

Although Nigeria fell short in the final, the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations confirmed the Super Eagles’ status as one of Africa’s leading football nations.

Just two years later, Nigeria would return to the final in 1990, before finally lifting the trophy in 1994. In hindsight, the narrow defeat in Casablanca was part of a learning curve that shaped future success.

As Morocco is set to host AFCON again in 2025, the Super Eagles will not only be hoping to go all the way to the final but this time return home with the trophy.