Éric Chelle’s final AFCON 2025 squad, a 28-man selection for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, blends seasoned stars with a crop of debutants.

In a move that generated buzz, five players; defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Usman Muhammed, Tochukwu Nnadi and forward Salim Fago Lawal, earned their maiden call-ups to the Super Eagles.

All five are uncapped at senior level and will aim to make an impact in Nigeria’s quest for a fourth continental crown. Before flying out for a warm-up friendly against Egypt on 16 December, each newcomer brings a unique background of club form and youth development to the squad.

PREMIUM TIMES takes a closer look at the five newbies in Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 squad and what they bring to the table.

Ryan Alebiosu: Arsenal Academy graduate shines at Blackburn

England-born Ryan Alebiosu (23) is a right-back who progressed through Arsenal’s renowned Hale End academy, turning professional in 2020. He spent 11 seasons with Arsenal’s youth and reserve sides, including a loan to Crewe Alexandra, before moving to Europe.

In 2023 he signed with Belgian side KV Kortrijk and in July 2025 joined English Championship club Blackburn Rovers on a three-year deal. Alebiosu quickly established himself at Ewood Park: as of early December he has made 19 league appearances for Blackburn, scoring once (and adding two assists this campaign).

His blend of pace, dribbling and versatility, capable of playing full-back or wing-back, has drawn praise (Blackburn have even cited him as their player of the season to date).

Eligible for England and Nigeria by birth and descent, he recently acquired a Nigerian passport and accepted his first senior call-up.

With veteran Ola Aina unavailable, Alebiosu provides competition in Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 squad at right-back, rounding out a defensive unit that includes seasoned pros like Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro: Midfield dynamo from Italy’s top flight

Attacking-minded midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is one of Nigeria’s brightest young talents. Born in Lagos in 2004, he began his career at Remo Stars Academy (Beyond Limits FA) in the Nigerian leagues, helping them win promotion to the NPFL in 2021 at 17. His performances attracted European interest and on 31 January 2023 he signed a four-year contract with Italian giants Inter Milan.

Akinsanmiro made his senior debut for Inter in February 2024 and spent the 2024–25 season on loan at Sampdoria in Serie B, where he logged 35 appearances and scored once.

For 2025–26, he is on loan at newly promoted Pisa (Serie A), where he has featured regularly in midfield. The 21-year-old is noted for his physical presence, technical skill and work rate, qualities Nigeria’s midfield has lacked in recent years.

He has already started more than 11 league games for Pisa this season, and is expected to add steel and creativity to the Super Eagles’ center.

Chelle’s staff see Akinsanmiro as a “breath of fresh air” amid a midfield rebuilding phase, even if he’s unlikely to be handed a starting spot ahead of established pros like Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka.

Usman Muhammed: Seasoned journeyman steps in

Somewhat surprisingly, 31-year-old Usman Muhammed gets his first senior call-up after a globe-trotting career. A Kaduna native, Muhammed burst onto the scene in Nigeria, he joined Ranchers Bees and later captained Taraba FC at just 18, helping the team win promotion to the NPFL.

In 2018 he moved to Europe, playing for Norway’s Sarpsborg 08 (11 games, 1 goal) and Armenia’s FC Pyunik (13 games, 2 goals). Brief stints followed in Russia and Kazakhstan, before he settled in Israel, where he logged over 100 appearances across clubs: Hapoel Hadera (37 games), Sektzia Ness Ziona (27 games) and Maccabi Bnei Reineh (63 games, 3 goals).

In mid-2025 Muhammed signed with Ironi Tiberias in the Israeli second tier. A central midfielder by trade who can operate in holding or attacking roles, Muhammed is valued for his experience and versatility.

Though he never fully met the promise of his youth career, Chelle has brought him in to reinforce squad depth. His record of 63 matches and 3 goals with Maccabi Bnei Reineh in recent seasons is indicative of his fitness and form.

Salim Fago Lawal: Croatia’s rising striker

Twenty-two-year-old Salim Fago Lawal earns a call-up on the strength of his scoring form in Croatia. A Lagos-born forward, Lawal joined NK Istra 1961 (Croatian top division) in 2023 and has quickly made his mark. This season he has appeared in 16 league games for Istra, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Lawal has a total of 6 goal contributions in 16 matches.

His knack for carrying the ball and striking chances has drawn attention, and he was part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 U-20 World Cup, where he played five games. Though Lawal’s senior minutes may be limited by stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, his inclusion adds attacking depth and a high-energy threat. (By squad rules, he takes one of Nigeria’s forward slots alongside Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Akor Adams) Given his youth-team pedigree, Chelle will hope Lawal can learn and potentially deliver late minutes in the tournament.

Tochukwu Nnadi: Nigerian Midfield anchor in Belgium

Midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi (22) is another youth standout finally getting senior recognition. A defensive midfielder from Imo State, Nnadi trained at local Campos FC and at the Madenat Alamal academy in Dubai as a teenager. In August 2021 he joined Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv, making his professional debut in April 2022. Over two seasons with Plovdiv, he logged 42 league appearances.

On 19 January 2024 he transferred to Belgian second-tier club Zulte Waregem, where he has been a regular starter (34 games, 1 goal by May 2025). Nnadi is known as a box-to-box, high-energy midfielder: quick, strong in the tackle and capable of driving forward.

He shone for Nigeria’s U-20 team at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, featuring in all five of their matches. Now in the senior squad, the 23-year-old will provide defensive midfield cover and hopes to make his full debut. In Chelle’s plans, Nnadi’s grit and tactical discipline could help shore up midfield battles against Tunisia and Uganda (Nigeria’s group-stage opponents) as the Eagles pursue their fourth AFCON title.

Each of these new invitees carries the hope of adding fresh talent and depth to the Super Eagles AFCON 2025 squad. As Nigeria fine-tunes its preparations in Cairo and travels to Morocco, all eyes will be on how these rookies; an Arsenal product, a Serie A loanee, a veteran journeyman, a Croatian league goalscorer and an Olympic-level midfielder – seize their “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to don the green-and-white jersey