The Naira on Friday closed the week stronger with a gain of N1.65 against the U.S. dollar at the official market, after it traded at N1,454.41.

According to data released on the official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria, this represents a 0.11 per cent gain when compared to Thursday when it traded at N1,456.06.

The Naira, which opened the trading week with slight depreciation, experienced weeklong minimal losses trading at N1,455.38 on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Monday and Tuesday, the local currency traded at N1,451.86 and N1,454.38 respectively.

