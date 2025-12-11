Head coach Eric Chelle has released Nigeria’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, confirming a blend of trusted regulars, returning players and first-time call-ups — but with several high-profile omissions.

The tournament begins in Morocco in 10 days, and Chelle’s list keeps faith with key figures such as goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi.

Midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman all made the roster made public on Thursday.

The coach also retained Chidozie Awaziem, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Raphael Onyedika, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon, forming the core of a team targeting a fourth continental title.

There is a notable return for goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, defender Igoh Ogbu, and striker Paul Onuachu. Meanwhile, four players will be making their first appearance at a major senior tournament: defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Usman Muhammed, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, and Tochukwu Nnadi, and forward Salim Fago Lawal.

Big names miss out

Chelle’s final cut leaves out several established players from the initial provisional list.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who has been in strong form at Udinese, did not make the final three-person selection.

None of the players from the Nigeria Premier Football League — including rising prospects Ebenezer Harcourt, Abdulrasheed Shehu, Ekeson Okorie and Chisom Orji — survived the final round of decisions.

In attack, the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho (Celtic), Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) and Victor Boniface (Werder Bremen) were predictably dropped. The manager also overlooked Tolu Arokodare.

Team officials say the final choices were based on fitness, form, tactical balance and the need for versatile options across the pitch.

Final warm-up and Group C battle

The Super Eagles will face Egypt in a friendly match in Cairo on Tuesday, 16 December, after FIFA’s adjusted release-date regulations forced a shift from the original schedule.

The game will be played as a practice match to allow both teams to field more than five substitutes.

Nigeria will then fly from Cairo to Fès on 18 December, where all their group-stage matches will be played.

The three-time champions open their AFCON campaign on 23 December against Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fès. They face Tunisia on 27 December, before ending the group stage against Uganda on 30 December.

Group C has been described as one of the more unpredictable pools, with all four teams fighting for a place in the knockout rounds.

Nigeria’s final 28-man squad

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali; Amas Obasogie; Francis Uzoho

Defenders:

Calvin Bassey; Semi Ajayi; Bright Osayi-Samuel; Bruno Onyemaechi; Chidozie Awaziem; Zaidu Sanusi; Igoh Ogbu; Ryan Alebiosu

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi; Frank Onyeka; Wilfred Ndidi; Raphael Onyedika; Tochukwu Nnadi; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru; Ebenezer Akinsanmiro; Usman Muhammed

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman; Samuel Chukwueze; Victor Osimhen; Moses Simon; Chidera Ejuke; Akor Adams; Paul Onuachu; Cyriel Dessers; Salim Fago Lawal