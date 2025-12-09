Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu says her newly released memoir, Football My Escape, was written to give young people—especially girls battling uncertainty, pressure and limited opportunities—the reassurance she never had while growing up in Aba.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Kanu said the project was born out of a deep reflection on her childhood struggles, her fears and the long journey that transformed her from a confused teenager hawking on the streets to an elite athlete playing at the highest level of world football.

“I wanted to speak to the little girl I once was.”

Kanu explained that the story began as a conversation with herself—an attempt to honour the younger version of her who kept pushing even when the path ahead was unclear.

“First of all, what inspired it was just looking back and thinking about the little girl I was 10, 15, 20 years ago,” she said. “The little girl that was struggling, didn’t know her left from her right, didn’t know if football was actually what to pursue.”

She recalled how her passion for football clashed with the expectations of her family—especially her father—leaving her unsure of whether the sport she loved had a future.

“This book is to remind young girls today who are in that position that it’s okay to feel that way, that it’s okay to be in those moments of indecision,” she said.

A message of courage and persistence

Beyond recounting her own experiences, Kanu said the memoir serves as a guide to staying focused even when life appears bleak.

“What makes it even better is not giving up on that dream, even though you don’t know what to do at the moment,” she said. “I went through that process, and today I’m able to play at the highest level of football.”

She added that her story is not limited to girls alone, insisting that the narrative is for anyone determined to rise above limitations.

“I like to be included in everything. I’m masculine, I’m feminine, so the book is for everyone. Everyone deserves the best and every opportunity they can get.”

“It will all make sense someday.”

Kanu hopes readers, regardless of age, gender or background, will see themselves in her story and find the strength to stay committed to their dreams.

“I hope whoever reads it is inspired and motivated to hold on to their dream and beliefs,” she said. “It will all come together and make sense for them.”