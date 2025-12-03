The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to identify, sanction and prosecute all individuals and entities funding terrorism and banditry, insisting that naming such financiers publicly is essential to restoring security across the country.

The resolution was adopted during Wednesday’s plenary following consideration of the report from last week’s three-day special security session.

The special session was convened in response to the worsening state of insecurity, marked by mass abductions, coordinated attacks and increased terror activities in several parts of Nigeria.

How the resolution emerged

Lawmakers received copies of the draft resolutions on Tuesday.

Although the House initially planned to debate the document immediately, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu who presided over the sitting advised members to study the report thoroughly before returning on Wednesday for a comprehensive debate.

This, he said, would ensure a more informed and constructive consideration of the proposals.

The document contained 54 recommendations, drawn from the extensive deliberations held the previous week, during which lawmakers reviewed Nigeria’s deteriorating security architecture and proposed measures to address it.

Key recommendations adopted by the House

After an extended debate on Wednesday, the House adopted the full report and urged the federal government to urgently prioritise the unmasking and prosecution of terrorism and banditry sponsors.

Lawmakers argued that shielding financiers only emboldens criminal networks and undermines national efforts to stabilise affected communities.

The House also called for the establishment of a special court dedicated solely to terrorism, banditry and kidnapping cases, to ensure faster, more transparent and more coordinated prosecutions.

According to the lawmakers, Nigeria’s current judicial processes are too slow to match the urgency of the security challenges.

Mr Kalu cited the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leadet, as evidence that terrorism-related cases must be handled openly to strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

Another major recommendation is the introduction of a nationwide digital tracking system for all arms and weapons in the custody of security agencies.

The House said the proposed system should include real-time monitoring, strict accountability measures and a comprehensive audit of government-owned firearms.

“Every firearm should be visible in the system,” Mr Kalu said during the debate. “If a weapon moves beyond its designated jurisdiction, questions must be asked.”

He noted that many of the weapons in circulation among non-state armed groups are obtained through “backdoor business where government equipment are outsourced,” stressing that this made an audit urgent and unavoidable.

To close operational gaps, the House further urged the federal government to embark on large-scale recruitment into the armed forces and security agencies.

Lawmakers argued that the current manpower levels are insufficient to meet Nigeria’s growing security demands across multiple fronts.

They also called for a significant improvement in the salaries and welfare packages of security personnel, saying overstretched and under-resourced operatives cannot deliver optimal results in the face of evolving threats.

Next steps

With the resolutions now formally adopted, the House said it expects the executive arm and security agencies to act swiftly on them.