President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday in Abuja, swore in five permanent secretaries and the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Aminu Yusuf.

The ceremony took place during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Among the permanent secretaries sworn in were John Ezeamama (Imo State), Ibrahim Ozi (Nasarawa State), and Abdul Garba (North Central).

Others were Ishiyaku Mohammed (North East) and Binyerem Ukaire (South East).

The Chairman of the NPC took the oath of office alongside two other members of the Board, Joseph Kigbu and Tonga Bulatafa.

Mr Ezeamama joined the Federal Civil Service as a medical officer with the State House Medical Centre. He holds an MBBS from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and an MBA. The 54-year-old civil servant received additional professional training at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London and at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

Ibrahim Ozi, 57, holds a B.Sc. in Accounting from Bayero University, Kano (1991). He joined the Federal Civil Service in 1992 and rose through the ranks to become Director at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. Until he was appointed Permanent Secretary representing the Federal Capital Territory, he was Director of the Inspectorate Department in the same office.

Mr Garba, 56, obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Degree in 1997 from the University of Jos. He is a Primary Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons. Mr Garba joined the Federal Civil Service in 1999 as a medical officer in the State House Medical Centre and became Director in 2019. He was a member of Course 46 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

Mr Mohammed earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1992 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master of Science in Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine in 2014. Mr Mohammed, 57, joined the Federal Civil Service in 2009 as an Assistant Director and was promoted a Director in 2022.

Ms Ukaire obtained her MBBS degree in 1992 from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and is a Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons (Obstetrics & Gynaecology). The 57-year-old doctor also holds a Master of Science in Public Health (MSc.PH) from the University of South Wales in the United Kingdom.

Mr Yusuf, 65, Chairman of NPC, has a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MIAD) from Ahmadu Bello University. Zaria. He also obtained a doctorate in International Relations from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

December 3, 2025